In the first season, Angela, a gender-swapped version of John le Carré's novel character Leonard Burr, was an intelligence agent running a minor division linked to Whitehall, which was on private crusade to bring down Hugh Laurie's Richard Roper.

Hiddleston and Colman will also be joined by other returning stars Alistair Petrie, playing Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge, playing Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone, playing Frisky, and Noah Jupe, playing Daniel Roper.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said in a statement: "Olivia Colman’s award-winning role as Angela Burr in the first series of The Night Manager was unforgettable and we are over the moon that she is back alongside Tom Hiddleston.

"We have such a strong cast and with Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe also returning, and filming starting in London, the second series of The Night Manager promises to provide even more drama, glamour, intrigue and suspense."

We already know that the returning cast members will be joined by new stars Diego Calva (Babylon), Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six), Indira Varma (Doctor Who), Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters) and Hayley Squires (Inside No. 9).

Hiddleston previously addressed the delay between seasons 1 and 2, and how this has fed into the story for the second season, saying: "What I'm really excited by is that eight or nine years have passed since the first season. These characters have been alive in the world in the last eight or nine years, and I think, hopefully our show will reflect that.

"So Jonathan Pine, as Le Carré calls him, 'the close observer', has been alive in the world. So he'll be eight or nine years older, just as I am, and I think it'll be so fascinating to see where he is, what he's doing, how he's operating, what he's thinking, what's changed, what hasn't changed. And hopefully we can create the same sort of chemistry we made on the first one."

The Night Manager season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

