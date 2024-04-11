The new episodes will be set eight years after the explosive events of the first season, which aired on BBC One in 2016 and was based on John le Carré's 1993 novel.

That outing saw Hiddleston's Pine go up against arms dealer Richard Roper, played by Hugh Laurie – Laurie is confirmed as an executive producer on the new seasons, though it is unclear if he will also appear on-screen, with Roper last seen being captured by vengeful business associates.

The cast of The Night Manager season 1. BBC/The Ink Factory/Mitch Jenkins

The first season also starred Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki and David Harewood – it earned a warm reception from viewers and critics, scoring audiences in the 9-10 million range on the BBC as well as BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe wins.

Rumours of a sequel have circulated ever since – last year, Simon and Stephen Cornwell, le Carré’s sons who run production company The Ink Factory, told Radio Times magazine that they "still love to fantasise about Night Manager 2", adding: "To this day people still ask us about it."

Charlotte Moore, the BBC's Chief Content Officer, said: "After years of fervent speculation I'm incredibly excited to confirm that The Night Manager is returning to the BBC for two more series."

David Farr, who originally adapted le Carré’s novel, will return as writer for the follow-ups. Simon and Stephen Cornwell said: "Revisiting the story of Pine also means going beyond the events of John le Carré's original work: that is a decision we have not taken lightly, but his compelling characters and the vision David has for their next chapter were irresistible."

Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie) will direct the new episodes, with Stephen Garrett acting as showrunner.

Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders said: "We are elated to bring additional seasons of The Night Manager to our Prime Video customers. The combination of terrific source material, the wonderful team at The Ink Factory, a great writer in David Farr, an award-winning director in Georgi Banks-Davies, as well as the talented cast truly make the series the full package."

