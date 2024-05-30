It was a surprise not many saw coming when it was revealed that The Night Manager would be returning to screens for two new seasons, eight years after the first aired on BBC One.

Based on characters from John le Carré's 1993 novel, the first run saw Hiddleston's character Jonathan Pine go up against arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie).

It isn't yet clear what will take place in season 2, or what Calva's role will entail.

More like this

Many will recognise Calva for his role as Manny Torres in the 2022 film Babylon. He has also starred in Narcos: Mexico and Bird Box Barcelona.

Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager. AMC

Rumours of a sequel to the acclaimed series have been rife ever since it first aired, and last year, Simon and Stephen Cornwell – le Carré’s sons who run production company The Ink Factory – spurred on the rumours and told Radio Times magazine that they "still love to fantasise about Night Manager 2", adding: "To this day people still ask us about it."

As for what lies ahead for season 2 of The Night Manger, the pair said: "Revisiting the story of Pine also means going beyond the events of John le Carré's original work: that is a decision we have not taken lightly, but his compelling characters and the vision David has for their next chapter were irresistible."

Read more:

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Night Manager season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.