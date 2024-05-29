Joining Hiddleston in what is reported to be a major role in the new season is Camila Morrone, who recently shot to fame after her role in Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six as Camila Alvarez.

Her role in the 2023 series alongside Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse earned Morrone a Primetime Emmy award nomination, and now she is returning to the world of TV in The Night Manager, although details about her character are being kept under wraps for now.

Camila Morrone. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

There's also been an update regarding the future of another major character from the original run, as Deadline has reported that Elizabeth Debicki "is unlikely to return" as Jed.

Debicki played the role of Jemima 'Jed' Marshall in The Night Manager season 1, the girlfriend and mistress of arms dealer Richard Roper, who was played by Hugh Laurie.

As of now, there's been no word on whether Laurie himself will also be returning for The Night Manager seasons 2 or 3 but Laurie has been confirmed as an executive producer on the new seasons.

The last we saw of his character, he was being captured by disgruntled arms buyers, so it could very well mark the end of his storyline – especially if Debicki is now not set to return.

Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Debicki in The Night Manager. BBC/AMC

As for Debicki – whose previous roles include the likes of The Great Gatsby, Tenet, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and The Crown, where she played Diana, Princess of Wales – she will next be seen opposite Mia Goth in MaXXXine, the third instalment in Ti West's horror trilogy.

In terms of what we know about The Night Manager season 2, it will pick up eight years after the original series. Speaking previously to Deadline about that time jump, Hiddleston said: "What I'm really excited by is that eight or nine years have passed since the first season.

"These characters have been alive in the world in the last eight or nine years, and I think, hopefully our show will reflect that... and we can create the same sort of chemistry we made on the first one."

As for whether or not the likes of Olivia Colman or David Harewood will be reprising their roles for the new season, we'll just have to wait and see. But we do know that filming for the new episodes kicks off later this year.

And while there have been some hints at a possible second outing for Daisy Jones & The Six, fans of Morrone will undoubtedly be pleased that she's set to take the spotlight in The Night Manager season 2.

The Night Manager season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

