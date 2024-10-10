In the trailer, Martin's Delia can be seen meeting Evans's John, and he is later seen threatening her, as she tells police that the truth is "staring" them in the face.

You can watch the dramatic trailer right here now.

The official synopsis for the series, which is based on Balmer's book Living with a Serial Killer, says: "In 1991 Delia leads an itinerant and solitary life in London working as an agency nurse. When she meets fellow free-spirit John Sweeney in a local pub, it seems like the connection she has been searching for.

"As the relationship develops, Sweeney’s artistic, anti-establishment persona gives way to a darker side, culminating in a series of violent attacks on Delia, during which he tells her he killed his former girlfriend and disposed of her body in an Amsterdam canal.

"Sweeney is arrested but, due to a catastrophic failure by the court to realise how dangerous he is, granted bail. He immediately pursues Delia and subjects her to a horrific, near-fatal attack. She survives, but Sweeney evades capture and disappears.

"Shattered by the trauma and injuries inflicted by Sweeney, Delia bravely seeks to rebuild her life. But Sweeney returns seven years later and is arrested for the murder of another girlfriend in North London. Delia’s fragile recovery is shattered all over again as she has to face Sweeney in open court, her testimony vital to the prosecution case against him.

"This is the story of one woman’s astonishing will to survive through physical and emotional torment, despite the failings of the institutions which were meant to protect her."

Until I Kill You follows other true crime dramas from ITV in recent years, including The Long Shadow and The Hunt for Raoul Moat.

Until I Kill You will air on ITV1 and ITVX over four consecutive nights in November.

