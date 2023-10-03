We follow Carly (Vinette Robinson) and many of her returning team from Jones & Sons as they try to establish their new restaurant, Point North, amid a whole host of problems, new characters and more.

Well, one of the main characters that reprises their role from the critically acclaimed 2021 film is Izuka Hoyle, who returns to Boiling Point as Camille.

Izuka Hoyle as Camille in Boiling Point. BBC/ Ascendant Fox,Kevin Baker

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, the actress revealed more about whether she would return for more if season 2 was given the green light.

She revealed: "I think I would. With each time you do this, if season 1 is received as well as the film is, there is that added bit of pressure.

"Obviously, if you’re asked back, your part and your time there is only ever going to increase, and then you have that fear and that imposter syndrome, which is like, 'Right, third time lucky, this is where they might figure out that we’re all just throwing s**t at the wall and seeing what sticks.' Not that, but far more calculated than that."

She continued: "There’d be a lot of fear, but I think it’s in the moments of fear where you choose to be brave where the magic happens. That kind of ritual has always occurred when making Boiling Point, and it’s always paid off. I would, definitely – my knees would quiver, but they wouldn’t buckle."

As for now, we'll just have to wait and see if Boiling Point season 2 will be on the cards, but something tells us that after the success of the film and now the series, it could be good news coming down the line.

Aside from Hoyle returning as French chef Camille, other returning faces to Boiling Point include Ray Panthaki as Freeman, Hannah Walters as Emily and Gary Lamont as Dean.

The cast also welcomes in new additions like Stephen Odubola as Johnny, Shaun Fagan as Bolton, Joel MacCormack as Liam, Ahmed Malek as Musa, newcomer Missy Haysom as Kit and Cathy Tyson as Carly’s mum Vivian.

Boiling Point is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and continues on BBC One on Sunday 8th October at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

