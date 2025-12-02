Gavin & Stacey might have come to an end following last year’s Christmas finale, but stars Joanna Page and Mathew Horne are set to reunite this month in a new festive campaign from Waitrose.

How to Say It With Food will focus on how Christmas conundrums – from family arguments to popping the big question – can be solved with food, and promises to feature Page and Horne’s relatable humour and on-screen chemistry.

The new six-part mini-series will launch on Waitrose’s social channels on 2nd December 2025, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday and Friday in the lead up until 19th December.

You can watch the first episode in the series below:

Joanna Page said: “You thought you’d seen the last of us! Well, we’re back and what fun we had. I love food, so it was such a treat working with Mat and Waitrose on this new mini-series.

"From a delicious turkey pie to a mouth-watering mushroom wellington, food is what brings people together over the festive season.”

Mathew Horne added: “It was brilliant to be back on set with Joanna – it’s become a Christmas tradition. We’re very familiar with the classic Christmas conundrums, but there’s nothing that some good food can’t fix.

"If I haven’t eaten it all first! Jokes aside, food really is the perfect way to show your love this festive season.”

Mathew Horne and Joanna Page. Waitrose

Emily Angliss, Senior Social Marketing Manager at Waitrose, added: “This Christmas, we’re celebrating the magical role that food plays in bringing people together and showcasing love."

She continued: "Our new series is a funny compilation of seasonal scenarios that bring this to life and inspire our customers to say it with food. As a duo that are synonymous with family, friendship and love at Christmas across the UK – Mathew and Joanna were the perfect fit.”

How to Say It With Food follows the release of Waitrose’s romantic Christmas advert inspired by Love Actually, titled The Perfect Gift, which stars Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson.

