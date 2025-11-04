Joanna Page – our Radio Times and Dr. Oetker Ristorante Book Club ambassador – shares her thoughts on this month’s choice, one very close to home: When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between, by Ruth Jones and James Corden.

What did you think of the book?

I would give this book six out of five stars. It’s got the lot. As a fan reading it, you want to get an insight into what it was like filming. What were the funny moments? What bits went wrong? How was it supposed to start? So, you get all of that, but you get so much more – an insight into how it all began, how James and Ruth first met.

What was your favourite part?

The book is a conversation between Ruth and James that makes it feel like you genuinely are sitting in the room with them. It’s very informal, all sorts of bits and bobs and honesty and truth and arguments and bickering, it all comes out!

Did it bring back any Gavin & Stacey memories that you’d forgotten?

The book is just so full of anecdotes and gorgeous stories and really brought back memories of Rob Brydon doing his karaoke: we heard this noise, pulled back a curtain and there was Rob doing a full vocal warm-up! The love that we all shared really shines through in this book.

Who would you recommend the book to?

All lovers of TV, all lovers of Wales and Essex, lovers of sitcoms and fans of Gavin & Stacey. I’m pairing this with a Hawaii pizza from Ristorante, because, in my opinion, ham and pineapple are a dream duo, just like Smithy and Nessa – and it’s my favourite flavour! Now, I’m slightly biased, but I absolutely adored this pairing.

