Gavin & Stacey star Mathew Horne has revealed that he is currently working on a mystery new project with Catherine Tate.

Ad

Horne – who appeared as various characters on The Catherine Tate show during its popular run between 2004 and 2007 and reprise his role as Jamie in The Nan Movie in 2022 – made the comments during an appearance for a Live Stage spotlight session at MCM Birmingham Comic Con on Saturday 29th November.

"Working with Catherine was phenomenal," he said of their previous collaborations, before teasing: "I saw [her] last week. We are concocting something together for next Christmas."

At this stage, Horne divulged no further details as to what form that project might take, but we'll be on the lookout for any further details as they're announced.

During the discussion, Horne also touched on the monumental impact of Gavin and Stacey, almost one year on from the Christmas special which drew the beloved sitcom to a close for good.

He said that the show "has defined not only my career as an actor but also my entire life" and acknowledged that he felt "truly blessed to be part of it."

Read more:

Horne is one of many special guests appearing at Comic Con over the weekend, with other highlights including the voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower, Demon Slayer duo Christine Marie Cabanos and Mela Lee and X-Men star James McAvoy.

Meanwhile, beyond reprising his role for last year's Gavin and Stacey special, Horne's most recent acting credit was appearing on stage as Trinculo in the West End revival of The Tempest – which saw Alien icon Sigourney Weaver star in the main role.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.