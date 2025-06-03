Following several years on the stand-up circuit and appearing in shows like Big Train and The Harry Hill Show, Tate got her break with The Catherine Tate Show, which first aired on BBC Two in 2004.

Now, nearly 20 years on from its final episode, The Catherine Tate Show is set to leave BBC iPlayer on 9th June, a BBC press release confirms.

Often featuring a recurring cast of characters including the foul-mouthed Nan and Lauren Cooper with her infamous "Am I bovvered?" catchphrase, the series ran for three seasons and even got itself a few specials and spin-offs.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Unfortunately, the show itself came to an end in 2007 after three BAFTA-winning seasons, with Tate deciding to pursue other projects, including as Donna in Doctor Who season 4.

Alongside all 21 episodes and specials of The Catherine Tate Show, iPlayer will be losing two more series, with Romesh Ranganathan's Avoidance leaving on 10th June, and The Bold Type leaving on 11th June.

As well as these three TV shows, several films will also be leaving the service in June, including Highlander (9th June), La La Land (9th June) and Paddington 2 (10th June).

It's not all doom and gloom, however, as June also marks the return of hit BBC drama The Gold, with the show's second season airing later this month on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Catherine Tate Show is available to watch on BBC iPlayer until 9th June 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.