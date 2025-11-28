Cult comedy wrestling event Clash of the Comics is set to be broadcast on TV for the first time ever – and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive look at Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler’s surprise cameo.

The live show, which has been a staple at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe under the title The Wrestling, pits stand-up comedians against each other in the wrestling ring – with some pro wrestlers getting involved too.

In this sneak peek at the show, which was filmed at the Eventim Apollo last month and is now available to stream on U, Ed Gamble introduces James Acaster’s mystery opponent – and it’s none other than former England rugby player turned fan-favourite Faithful, Marler.

However, Joe Lycett soon appears and protests: "James said he challenged somebody from the world of comedy or wrestling. This is very clearly a beautiful former rugby player."

Ed says: "That’s where you’re wrong. I’ve been training him up."

Watch the clip above to find out how Marler's comedy training has paid off. Good luck, Acaster...

Ed Gamble on Clash of the Comics. UKTV/James Musselwhite

Other comedians taking part in the event include a number of Taskmaster alumni, such as Maisie Adam, Rosie Jones and Phil Wang.

Meanwhile, Lycett serves as event CEO, Ivo Graham as host and Greg James, Sara Pascoe and Nish Kumar are on commentary.

Clash of the Comics is now available to stream on U, and will air on U& Dave at 9pm on 5th December.

