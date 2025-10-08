Kicking off on Wednesday 8th October, Claudia Winkleman is inviting a group of celebrities to play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, all in the hope of winning up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

With the high anticipated first-season of The Celebrity Traitors ahead, just who is Joe Marler? Scroll down to learn more about the famous face.

Who is Joe Marler?

Joe Marler. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Age: 35

Job: Former England rugby player

Instagram: @joemarler17

Joe Marler is a 35-year-old retired rugby union player. He started out playing for Haywards Heath RFC but spent with majority of his sports career as prop for Premiership Rugby club Harlequins. He also played internationally for the England team since 2008 until his retirement in 2024.

The Celebrity Traitors will not be Joe's first TV venture, as he was previously a celebrity panellist on the BBC One gameshow The Wheel in November 2021 and the 2023 Christmas special.

Joe has always been an advocate for mental health awareness after being candid throughout his career about his struggles with his own. In 2021 he was the subject of Sky Sports documentary Big Boys Don't Cry, which was aired to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week.

Why did Joe sign up for The Celebrity Traitors?

On why he decided to take part, Joe said: "I'm a massive fanboy of The Traitors. Ever since getting the call I’ve been giddy because I want to play the game that I love the most.

"I want to be part of it, and I want to know how it all works. I’m living out my dreams."

Does Joe want to be a Faithful or Traitor?

Joe has been very open about wanting to be a Traitor!

"I'm one of the lesser-known characters in the game, and I'm hoping that as a Traitor, I could then use that lack of celebrity to my advantage," he said.

Celebrity Traitors begins on Wednesday 8th October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. The Traitors seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

