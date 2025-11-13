A Taskmaster final is never without an exciting announcement afterwards!

Tonight (13th November), audiences tuned into the dramatic final of the 20th season and witnessed the latest comedian to emerge victorious and earn a place in the upcoming instalment of Champion of Champions.

But that isn't all, with Taskmaster revealing a brand new quintet of star contestants for its New Year Treat, which is set to return over the festive period with a two-episode special – a first for Taskmaster.

The famous faces taking part in this year's series are TV chef Big Zuu (Big Zuu's Big Eats, Celebrity Bear Hunt), former footballer Jill Scott (I'm a Celebrity), actress Rose Ayling-Ellis (Code of Silence, EastEnders), musician Sam Ryder (Eurovision) and lexicographer Susie Dent (Countdown).

Big Zuu, Jill Scott, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Sam Ryder and Susie Dent. Channel 4

As ever, the mighty Greg Davies will score the efforts of the stars as Little Alex Horne diligently keeps track of proceedings.

Out of the five special guests, only one can win the annual fight for Greg Davies's coveted Golden Eyebrows trophy.

And that's not all, with the fourth Champion of Champions special also on the horizon, bringing back Sam Campbell, John Robins, Andy Zaltzman, Mathew Baynton and the season 20 winner (who we won't spoil if you're not yet caught up...).

Transmission details for both Taskmaster's New Year Treat and Taskmaster Champion of Champions 4 will be revealed in due course, while Taskmaster season 21 will air in 2026.

Taskmaster's New Year Treat is coming soon to Channel 4.

