Taskmaster season 20 reached a dramatic conclusion tonight (13th November) after 10 weeks of hilarious challenges and hysterical moments from five comedic greats, as Greg Davies and Alex Horne declared the winner.

Going into the final, it looked like a two-horse race – Ania Magliano had a slim lead over Phil Ellis, with Maisie Adam, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar further back.

However, it wasn't quite that straightforward as, following a wild dash to the finish line, it ended in a three-way tie – something that has never happened before in Taskmaster history!

It came down to a tiebreak question between Anya, Phil and Maisie to determine who took home the trophy of Greg's head.

And after getting closest to the correct answer... Maisie Adam was announced as the winner of Taskmaster season 20.

Maisie Adam. Simon Webb / Channel 4

While Taskmaster has come to a close on yet another exciting season, there is plenty more wackiness to come.

It was recently confirmed that Taskmaster's New Year Treat will return with two festive episodes, offering fans double the trouble for the first time.

As ever, the specials will gather a mix of five famous faces from all sides of the entertainment world, and this year's line-up has been revealed as Big Zuu, Jill Scott, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Sam Ryder and Susie Dent.

Champion of Champions will also return, with Sam Campbell, John Robins, Andy Zaltzman and Mathew Baynton returning to the scene of the greatest triumph of their lives. They will of course be joined by reigning champion Maisie.

Taskmaster returns to Channel 4 on Thursday 11th September at 9pm.

