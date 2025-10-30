While season 20 of Taskmaster may be coming to an end in a couple of weeks, there is plenty more Task-based cheer in store with festive specials!

The annual special Taskmaster's New Year Treat will return with two episodes over the festive period, offering fans double the trouble for the first time.

The festive special will gather an eclectic mix of five famous faces from all corners of the entertainment world, with Alex Horne and Greg Davies set to put them through their paces. The famous faces taking part will be announced soon.

Champion of Champions is also set to return with a fierce battle for the ultimate title.

This year, Sam Campbell, John Robins, Andy Zaltzman, and Mathew Baynton will return to the scene of the greatest triumph of heir lives and battle once more.

Taskmaster's Alex Horne and Greg Davies. Avalon

They will be joined by the winner of season 20, who will be unveiled on Thursday 13th November at 9pm on Channel 4.

Fans will get the chance to be in the studio audiences of these shows by signing up to the mailing list for first access to audience tickets. In order to make the tickets fairer for fans, Taskmaster are now selling guaranteed entry tickets, with all proceeds going to three charities handpicked by Alex and Greg.

The festive fun doesn't stop there, with the creation of Taskmaster Advent Calendar. This will feature 24 days of tasks, puzzles, festive joy and a dash of delightful chaos.

The calendars were so popular that they sold out after only three weeks of being on sale, being purchased from fans all around the world, from the USA to the Philippines.

Taskmaster continues on Thursday 30th October at 9pm on Channel 4.

