Taskmaster has left fans in fits of laughter over the course of season 20, with Alex Horne setting a group of celebrities a series of truly silly challenges.

Whether the tasks involves ducks or a disturbing tableau, there has been something to tickle everyone's fancy, and there isn't long to go before the winner is revealed.

It has been recently confirmed that the Taskmaster season 20 final will air on Thursday 13th November at 9pm on Channel 4.

Season 20 features Maisie Adam, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Phil Ellis, Ania Magliano and Reece Shearsmith, and some have been doing better than others.

In the final episode, Ania worries about leaving Phil unattended, while Maisie gets apple juice stuck in her ear, Reece Shearsmith tries out a new nose and Sanjeev Bhaskar loses his temper over the word flanks.

So, a pretty straight forward Taskmaster final!

Maisie Adam, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Alex Horne, Greg Davies, Phil Ellis, Ania Magliano and Reece Shearsmith for Taskmaster season 20. Avalon

Season 20 features a show first, with the series streamed on YouTube immediately after it airs on Channel 4, for the UK and worldwide audiences.

Since its debut, the YouTube channel has made over 13 billion impressions in North America and 1.2 billion views and over 1.9 million subscribers.

The most recent season of Taskmaster saw the show grow significantly in popularity with American audiences throughout 2025, with over 123 million views from North America, while there have been 200,000 new subscribers from North America in 2025 alone.

The season-on-season growth has seen season 19 deliver 19 million views and 175 million impressions, which is three times more than what the show received the season before.

Taskmaster continues on Thursday 30th October at 9pm on Channel 4.

