I'm a Celebrity 2025 rumoured contestants: Who could star in the line-up?
There's a while to go before a new season makes its way to screens.
It hasn't been very long since Danny Jones was crowned King in the Jungle on I'm a Celebrity 2024, but now rumours are swirling as to who could take the title this year.
The official 2025 line-up is a while off, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating and bookies setting their odds as to who could step foot into the jungle later on this year.
As rumours spread far and wide, we have collated who could potentially star in the line-up for I'm a Celebrity 2025. Read on to find out more.
I'm a Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours: Who could potentially star?
- Patsy Palmer
- Jack Grealish
- Jools Oliver
Patsy Palmer
Age: 52
Job: Actress and DJ
Instagram: @patsypalmerofficial
Patsy Palmer is an actress and DJ, best known for her role as Bianca Jackson in EastEnders. The actress left the soap in 2014, but over the years has reprised her role for short stints.
She is currently appearing in the soap and played a key part in its 40th anniversary celebrations alongside her on-screen sister Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).
Outside of her acting career, Palmer has been DJ-ing since 2012 and has been living in the United States since 2014.
According to Betway Casino, Palmer has 2/1 odds to star in this year's I'm a Celebrity.
Jack Grealish
Age: 29
Job: Footballer
Instagram: @jackgrealish
Jack Grealish is a professional footballer who currently plays for Manchester City and the England national team. Previously to his Manchester move, Grealish played for Aston Villa, a team he had played for since he was six years old.
Now this is one is pretty unlikely with Grealish's busy schedule at Manchester City, but he did previously admit he would love to appear on the show.
Sending a video to hosts Ant & Dec last year, Grealish said: "Hey guys, Jack here. I've heard that a few of you guys want to see me in the jungle. I can't lie to you this is something that I'd absolutely love to do.
"It's a show that I've watched since I was little and it's a show that I love. I don’t know how I’d get on in there and I don’t think I’d be the best, to be honest, but I'd give it a go."
Jools Oliver
Age: 50
Job: Designer
Instagram: @joolsoliver
Jools Oliver is a designer and owns the lifestyle brand Little Bird.
While rumours linking Jamie Oliver to the series crop up from time to time, he put them to bed while suggesting his wife could take part instead.
"I think it's an amazing show, but honestly you couldn't give me enough olive oil in the world to make me eat a witchetty grub or a kangaroo's a**e, no way," the celebrity chef told hosts Ant & Dec on Instagram Live.
"But what I can give you is my wife Jools, she would love to be on the show. Go on Jools."
Dec joked: "Jools Oliver, first booking for 2025. Thanks, Jools, see you in Australia."
I'm a Celebrity returns to ITV later this year.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.