Patsy Palmer. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Age: 52

Job: Actress and DJ

Instagram: @patsypalmerofficial

Patsy Palmer is an actress and DJ, best known for her role as Bianca Jackson in EastEnders. The actress left the soap in 2014, but over the years has reprised her role for short stints.

She is currently appearing in the soap and played a key part in its 40th anniversary celebrations alongside her on-screen sister Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

Outside of her acting career, Palmer has been DJ-ing since 2012 and has been living in the United States since 2014.

According to Betway Casino, Palmer has 2/1 odds to star in this year's I'm a Celebrity.

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Age: 29

Job: Footballer

Instagram: @jackgrealish

Jack Grealish is a professional footballer who currently plays for Manchester City and the England national team. Previously to his Manchester move, Grealish played for Aston Villa, a team he had played for since he was six years old.

Now this is one is pretty unlikely with Grealish's busy schedule at Manchester City, but he did previously admit he would love to appear on the show.

Sending a video to hosts Ant & Dec last year, Grealish said: "Hey guys, Jack here. I've heard that a few of you guys want to see me in the jungle. I can't lie to you this is something that I'd absolutely love to do.

"It's a show that I've watched since I was little and it's a show that I love. I don’t know how I’d get on in there and I don’t think I’d be the best, to be honest, but I'd give it a go."

Jools Oliver

Jools and Jamie Oliver. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Disney

Age: 50

Job: Designer

Instagram: @joolsoliver

Jools Oliver is a designer and owns the lifestyle brand Little Bird.

While rumours linking Jamie Oliver to the series crop up from time to time, he put them to bed while suggesting his wife could take part instead.

"I think it's an amazing show, but honestly you couldn't give me enough olive oil in the world to make me eat a witchetty grub or a kangaroo's a**e, no way," the celebrity chef told hosts Ant & Dec on Instagram Live.

"But what I can give you is my wife Jools, she would love to be on the show. Go on Jools."

Dec joked: "Jools Oliver, first booking for 2025. Thanks, Jools, see you in Australia."

I'm a Celebrity returns to ITV later this year.

