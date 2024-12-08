The final saw the remaining contestants take on one last challenge, Towers of Terror, before hosts Ant & Dec crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle.

Reverend Richard Coles then left the jungle in third place, before the vote reopened to crown either Danny Jones or Coleen Rooney as this year's winner.

After plenty of anticipation, the presenters revealed that Danny Jones was this year's King of the Jungle, after receiving the most votes from the public.

The McFly star follows TV personality Sam Thompson and Coronation Street star Danny Miller, who have both previously won the competition, with the former winning last year's season.

Danny Jones was crowned King of the Jungle ITV

The 24th season saw a new batch of celebrities make their way Down Under to take on a series of challenges like no other, all in a bid to win stars for their fellow campmates and, hopefully, take home the crown.

Making up the rest of the I'm a Celebrity 2024 line-up were Oti Mabuse, Jane Moore, Barry McGuigan, Melvin Odoom, Alan Halsall, Tulisa Contostavlos, GK Barry, Dean McCullough and latecomer Maura Higgins.

Loose Women's Jane Moore became the first campmate to be voted out of the I'm a Celebrity jungle, with Dean McCullough up next the following night.

A shock among fans came with Tulisa Contostavlos's exit, as she became the third celebrity to be eliminated, but she quickly put certain rumours to bed.

Following her exit, Tulisa posted on her Instagram Stories: "Guys, I'm out. I'm showered, I'm fresh, I'm with the family.

"I want to say thank you all so much for all your support. Honestly, I can see people stressing, 'Why you out so early?' Don't worry about me, I'm fine. I've got chocolate, I've got pizza, I've got wine. I am living my best life."

She continued: "Thank you all so much, honestly. What an experience. I love you guys so much."

I'm a Celebrity is available to watch on ITVX.

