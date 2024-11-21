But what else is there to know about the former Love Island star? Read on to get clued up about the potential 2024 jungle queen, Maura Higgins.

Who is Maura Higgins?

Maura Higgins. Dave Benett/Getty Images for GUESS

Age: 33

Job: TV personality and presenter

Instagram: @maurahiggins

Maura Higgins rose to fame following her appearance on Love Island in 2019, where she came in fourth place alongside ex-partner Curtis Pritchard.

Since appearing on the reality series, she has moved into TV presenting and appeared on several other TV shows, including Dancing on Ice. She has also served as a host on This Morning and currently presents the Love Island USA Aftersun show.

Phobias: "I am scared of absolutely everything! I wouldn't touch a worm, ant - it's going to be a massive challenge for me."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "The only reality show I have done is Love Island, which is based around finding love and talking about relationships. This is my chance to show my vulnerable side and talk about work, rather than boys."

Dream camper: "Rihanna. I have an obsession with her! She can sing us a few songs in camp."

What has Maura Higgins said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2024?

As a late entry into camp, Maura will be sure to shake things up for the other contestants, and ahead of her appearance, she admitted going on I'm a Celebrity will be the hardest thing she has ever done, despite it being one of her dreams.

"This is the only TV show I have ever wanted to do and it's a real pinch me moment," she told ITV.

"I am ready to step outside my comfort zone. I hope I do make myself proud and I am both excited but also very nervous, because I am scared of absolutely everything.

"But I have watched this show for years and it will be nice to get to know Ant & Dec, who I have met on the red carpet before."

