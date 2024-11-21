But as this is I'm a Celebrity, the camp is never too small for long, with two latecomers heading into the camp tonight (21st November). As teased in last night's episode, TV personality Maura Higgins and writer Reverend Richard Coles will be joining this year's cast, ready to face their biggest fears.

As he prepares to get to grips with life Down Under, read on for everything you need to know about Richard Coles.

Who is Richard Coles?

Reverend Richard Coles. Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Hearst UK

Age: 62

Job: Writer and presenter

Instagram: @revrichardcoles

Reverend Richard Coles is a writer, radio presenter and priest. He first rose to fame as part of the 1980s band the Communards, who in turn achieved three UK top 10 hits, including Don't Leave Me This Way.

Since then, Coles has appeared on various radio and TV shows including BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live programme, QI, Would I Lie to You? and Have I Got News for You.

Phobias: "I'm not great on heights but I don't want them to find out!"

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "Nothing. People can think what they like. It's a free country."

Dream camper: "Kevin De Bruyne – I would be a bit tongue tied if I met him but I think he is the best footballer in the world."

What has Richard Coles said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2024?

Richard is headed from the Brazilian Amazon rainforest into the I'm a Celebrity jungle, but his biggest worry is not recognising any of his fellow campmates!

"I have flown in from Brazil and the Amazon to do this, as I have been giving some talks there. It's a tougher gig being the late entrant as you already have some groups forming," he explained.

"And I am nervous of going in there and not recognising people. You could be talking to the most famous influencer in the world and not know who it is. So that will be tricky. I am also worried about how I am going to cope with educating myself on 500 calories a day. Five hundred calories is normally elevenses for me!"

He continued: "But at least having been in Brazil and the Amazon, I will be jungle ready. There is both trepidation and anticipation, but I accepted the offer because this is my kind of thing. I do know Ant and Dec too – Dec and I share a love of sausage dogs! We've swapped pictures before of our sausage dogs."

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

