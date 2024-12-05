It’s the TV – and there’s an armchair next to it that my cats have absolutely torn apart. We knowingly sacrificed it to them. Our view is to have our furniture out and let the cats do their worst if they want.

How many cats do you have?

Four: Terry, Roo, Alex and Spider-Man. Terry was an unwanted cat left at the vet, so we got a free cat. Nine months later, we got Roo, and nine months after that, I wanted a third one. We narrowed it down to two, couldn’t choose, so we got both of them. We’ve had them just over two years and they’re a proper gang.

Who controls the remote control?

That’s very, very equal between my partner and me – it tends to be whoever sat down to watch TV first. The other person will just join them and watch what they’re watching. There’s never any "can we change it?" chat.

What's the last thing you watched?

I just flew out to America and on the plane I started rewatching The Wire. When I get back, it’s in time for the Strictly semi-final – though I have a lot of catching up to do.

James Acaster on Celebrity Bake Off. Channel 4

Would you do Strictly if asked?

No. Let’s not forget, I had a full-on meltdown during one day of Bake Off. From what I understand, Strictly is a bit more stressful than baking for charity. When the contestant goes out in Week 1, you can see their relief because they clearly underestimated how much work it would be. I wouldn’t even get that far. I’d have quit before it was broadcast.

What's your fondest childhood TV memory?

Saved by the Bell was the first TV show that I was obsessed with and probably in my head, it’s still a benchmark, the biggest TV show on the planet. The show that I felt was just mine and no one else knew about was called, I think, The Odyssey. I think it only did one series, but I loved it.

When did you realise you were good at making people laugh?

At the church we went to when I was a kid, I was allowed to get up and do a comedy sketch. That was the first time I got laughs on stage. I was probably six years old. But it wasn’t so much that I was pleased they were laughing because that meant I was funny. It was more I realised that I could get a reaction out of people by being on stage.

In your latest stand-up show, Hecklers Welcome, you allow — nay, encourage — heckling. Isn't that asking for trouble?

Actually, telling the audience that they can do what they like, that there is no misbehaviour, made it feel a safer atmosphere – more free and relaxed. And if you let go of wanting everything to be perfect, it feels safer to "fail".

How are you feeling about the countdown to Christmas?

Some friends and I went to a Christmas-themed bar the other day. It was insane, but the cocktails were delicious – and sometimes you have to lean in to the insanity.

Are you good at buying presents?

I am. I especially like making up little hampers, like food mix tapes. I include things like Smash! (Norwegian bugle-shaped salty crisps that are dipped in chocolate), Trader Joe’s Scandinavian Swimmers sweets and Tunnock’s Caramel Wafers. They’ve been screwed over by the whole biscuit aisle thing, but best chocolate in the UK!

What do you want for Christmas, apart from Justice for Tunnock's?

More time with my cats.

James Acaster: Hecklers Welcome will be available on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW from Tuesday 10th December 2024.

