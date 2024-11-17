As we wait for the upcoming season to start, here's everything you need to know about new campmate, Melvin Odoom.

Who is Melvin Odoom?

Melvin Odoom. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Age: 44

Job: Radio DJ

Instagram: @melvinodoom

Melvin Odoom is a radio DJ host, and currently presents on BBC Radio 1 with Rickie Haywood-Williams and Charlie Hedges. He first gained prominence as a host on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

Odoom is also a familiar face on UK television, having co-hosted The Xtra Factor, Sweat the Small Stuff, the MOBO Awards and the BRIT Awards. He also participated in the 2016 season of Strictly Come Dancing, where he was paired with Janette Manrara.

Phobias: "I really hate insects and creepy crawlies."

Best & worst attributes: "I’m a very positive guy in every situation. My worst? I snore loudly and I’ve been trying to train myself not to do it before I go into the camp."

Dream camper: "Bruno Mars or a comedian like Ricky Gervais!"

What has Melvin Odoom said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2024?

Melvin is following in the footsteps of his friends and past campmates Joel Dommett, Marvin Humes, Roman Kemp and Jordan North.

"Marvin has given me some advice on what to expect in camp,” Melvin said. And his one wish is to look "as good as Marvin did" in the famous jungle shower during his appearance on the show last year. Melvin joked: "He looked sick in the shower!”

He also admitted that his snoring might irritate the other campmates. The DJ revealed: "Snoring is my biggest fear. I have been trying to train myself, as messing with people’s sleep is a big deal. I might be the camp’s enemy if my snoring comes out. It’s loud!”

As well as snoring, Melvin is also worried about lack of food. “One of the things I am worried about is if we don’t get a star,” he said. “I can become a different person if I haven’t eaten enough – I am Moody Melvin! It’s very rare (this happens), but I will try my best to do all the trials.”

Melvin wears his heart on his sleeve and when asked who he will miss during his time, he said: “I was thinking, ‘Who would I most want to speak to (whilst in camp)?’ and I started tearing up thinking about my sister and being far away from her. She is the best person in the world. I really hope there is a character in the camp who is like my sister.”

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! begins on Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

