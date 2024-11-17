Read on to find out everything you need to know about the actor taking on the Bushtucker Trials this year.

Who is Alan Halsall?

Alan Hallsall. Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Nickelodeon Slimefest Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Nickelodeon Slimefest

Age: 42

Job: Actor

Instagram: @alanhalsall

Alan Halsall is a British actor best known for his long-running role as Tyrone Dobbs on the popular soap Coronation Street. Over the years, Halsall has won several awards, including a National Television Award and a British Soap Award, for his portrayal of the character.

Beyond Corrie, Halsall has appeared in other British TV shows, such as Heartbeat and Queer as Folk. His talent and relatability have made him one of British television’s most beloved soap stars.

Phobias: "I’m not scared of anything at home but if you were to put 10 snakes on my head, I don’t know how I would feel about that as clearly I’ve never been in that situation before!"

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle?: "It will be nice for people to get to know a bit more about me rather than my character, Tyrone."

Best & worst attributes: "My sense of humour and I hope to have a laugh in camp. Worst? Sleeping is going to be interesting. I have problems sleeping and it has to be pitch black and deadly quiet – now that is not going to happen!"

What has Alan Halsall said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2024?

Alan was sadly forced to pull out of the show last year due to a major knee injury, so he knows his reveal won't be a shock to fans. "It's the worst kept secret in history," he joked. "It was a bit of a shock when I got the knee injury last year and whilst I am signed off surgically, I still have several months of physio ahead of me."

He says one of the big reasons for saying ‘yes’ is down to the fact some of his colleagues loved their experience on the show. Alan adds: “I am very close to Andy Whyment and Jenni McAlpine, who have both done it before, and everyone tells me they had such a great experience. It’s a life experience and I am sure I will learn some new things about myself along the way too.”

But have they given him any jungle survival tips? “I don’t think you can give a great deal of advice about something like this," he said. “I have been watching this [show] every year it has been on, so I know what to expect!"

For any Corrie fans that are worrying that this new venture might spell the end of the road for Tyrone, Alan has reassured fans that it's not the case."I am definitely not leaving the soap," he confirmed. "You just won’t see my character for a while on screen.”

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! begins on Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

