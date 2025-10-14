Birmingham MCM Comic Con confirm major X-Men star for spotlight panel
James McAvoy has been confirmed to appear at the event in November.
Birmingham MCM Comic Con is set to take place at the end of next month – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a big-name guest who is set to take part at the event.
James McAvoy – known for his iconic role as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, as well as a host of other major credits on the big and small screens – is set to appear at the NEC on both Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th November.
On the Saturday, he'll be discussing his award-winning career in a spotlight panel, while he will also be available for autograph and photograph opportunities on both days.
After first rising to fame with his role as Steve McBride on Channel 4's Shameless, he's been seen in everything from The Last King of Scotland and Atonement, to Filth and It Chapter Two, building a reputation as one of the country's finest actors.
His most recent big-screen credits include the horror remake Speak No Evil last year, while he has also made his directorial debut with music biopic California Schemin', about Scottish faux-American rap pairing Silibil N' Brains, which recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
He'll be joined at MCM Birmingham Comic Con by a number of other special guests throughout the weekend, including Wallace & Gromit's Ben Whitehead and Gavin & Stacey’s Mathew Horne.
Meanwhile, Demon Slayer duo Christine Marie Cabanos and Mela Lee, and the original voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, will also be present.
Further announcements are expected to be made between now and the start of the event, so you can keep an eye on the official MCM Comic Con pages for all the latest updates.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.