On the Saturday, he'll be discussing his award-winning career in a spotlight panel, while he will also be available for autograph and photograph opportunities on both days.

After first rising to fame with his role as Steve McBride on Channel 4's Shameless, he's been seen in everything from The Last King of Scotland and Atonement, to Filth and It Chapter Two, building a reputation as one of the country's finest actors.

James McAvoy. Getty

His most recent big-screen credits include the horror remake Speak No Evil last year, while he has also made his directorial debut with music biopic California Schemin', about Scottish faux-American rap pairing Silibil N' Brains, which recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

He'll be joined at MCM Birmingham Comic Con by a number of other special guests throughout the weekend, including Wallace & Gromit's Ben Whitehead and Gavin & Stacey’s Mathew Horne.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer duo Christine Marie Cabanos and Mela Lee, and the original voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, will also be present.

Further announcements are expected to be made between now and the start of the event, so you can keep an eye on the official MCM Comic Con pages for all the latest updates.

