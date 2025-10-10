Gavin & Stacey icon stars in first look at all-new crime drama led by True Blood favourite
Stephen Moyer and Larry Lamb are amongst the stars of new U series Art Detectives.
A release date has been set for Art Detectives, the new crime drama series coming to free streaming service U and U&DRAMA – and RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive first-look at the new trailer.
The trailer shows us True Blood star Stephen Moyer in his new role as DI Mick Palmer, an art-lover working in the Heritage Crime Unit. It also introduces his straight-talking partner DC Shazia Malik, played by Virdee star Nina Singh.
Meanwhile, Green Wing's Sarah Alexander and Gavin & Stacey icon Larry Lamb, who both play supporting roles in the series, also feature.
You can watch the trailer at the top of this article now.
Art Detectives is set to launch on U&DRAMA on Thursday 30th October, with the full box set also being made available in full on U from that date.
The series will follow Mick and Shazia as they solve murders connected to the world of art and antiques, from Old Master paintings and medieval manuscripts to Banksy street art and collectible vinyl.
The synopsis for the series says: "Each episode follows Mick and Shazia as they navigate a rich and colourful world driven by greed, obsession, lust and revenge.
"Throughout the season, the artfully astute detectives encounter a fake Vermeer, Viking gold, a rare Chinese vase and items rescued from the Titanic.
"Mick navigates these demanding cases while managing a budding romance with museum curator Rosa (Alexander) and the sudden reappearance of his charismatic father, Ron (Lamb), who just happens to be one of Britain’s most notorious forgers."
Lamb was seen reprising his role as Mick Shipman on the final episode of Gavin & Stacey at Christmas, while earlier this year he also appeared in Channel 5 drama The Feud, opposite Jill Halfpenny and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell.
Art Detectives will launch on free streaming service U and U&DRAMA on Thursday 30th October – visit U here. Find U on Instagram at @streamonu.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.