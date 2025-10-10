Meanwhile, Green Wing's Sarah Alexander and Gavin & Stacey icon Larry Lamb, who both play supporting roles in the series, also feature.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article now.

Larry Lamb in Art Detectives. Jack McGuire/AcornTV

Art Detectives is set to launch on U&DRAMA on Thursday 30th October, with the full box set also being made available in full on U from that date.

The series will follow Mick and Shazia as they solve murders connected to the world of art and antiques, from Old Master paintings and medieval manuscripts to Banksy street art and collectible vinyl.

Stephen Moyer and Sarah Alexander in Art Detectives. Peter Marley/AcornTV

The synopsis for the series says: "Each episode follows Mick and Shazia as they navigate a rich and colourful world driven by greed, obsession, lust and revenge.

"Throughout the season, the artfully astute detectives encounter a fake Vermeer, Viking gold, a rare Chinese vase and items rescued from the Titanic.

Stephen Moyer and Nina Singh in Art Detectives. AcornTV

"Mick navigates these demanding cases while managing a budding romance with museum curator Rosa (Alexander) and the sudden reappearance of his charismatic father, Ron (Lamb), who just happens to be one of Britain’s most notorious forgers."

Lamb was seen reprising his role as Mick Shipman on the final episode of Gavin & Stacey at Christmas, while earlier this year he also appeared in Channel 5 drama The Feud, opposite Jill Halfpenny and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell.

Art Detectives will launch on free streaming service U and U&DRAMA on Thursday 30th October – visit U here. Find U on Instagram at @‌streamonu.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.