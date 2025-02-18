A complicated lead with many skeletons in his closet, Harry Virdee not only has the investigation to contend with, but he's also facing mounting problems within his own family after being disowned for marrying Saima (Aysha Kala), a Muslim woman.

At just six episodes long, the series has quickly gripped viewers with its central criminal plotline as well as intriguing central characters. But will the series return for more? The final episode may have wrapped up the investigation but certainly paved the way for plenty more, including the possibility of Harry's own dodgy dealings being uncovered by partner DS Khalil Amin (Danyal Ismail).

After an explosive finale, a new partnership was formed between Harry and brother-in-law Riaz (Vikash Bhai) with the final shot of the series being of the pair looking out over Bradford on a rooftop. But will their alliance play out in new episodes?

Read on for everything we know about a potential second season of Virdee but be warned: there are season 1 spoilers ahead.

Will there be a Virdee season 2?

Aysha Kala as Saima Hyatt and Staz Nair as Harry Virdee in Virdee. BBC/Magical Society,Vishal Sharma

As of now, the BBC have not renewed Virdee for season 2.

However, with the series currently airing weekly on BBC One every Sunday night, we could expect any potential announcements to be made after Virdee has finished airing on linear TV.

Seeing as the show has clearly proven popular with many viewers calling for more, there's a good chance that we'll be seeing more of the series but as mentioned, nothing has been confirmed yet.

When could a potential Virdee season 2 be released?

Seeing as Virdee season 1 was filmed across Bradford in early 2024 and then released in early 2025, we'd expect the series to follow a similar timeline should it get greenlit.

That would mean that if a potential season 2 were to be confirmed soon, we could be looking at an early 2026 window for release. Of course, that would also be contingent on cast availability and scheduling.

Who could return for a potential Virdee season 2?

Staz Nair as Harry Virdee and Vikash Bhai as Riaz Hyatt in Virdee. BBC/Magical Society,David Gennard

It wouldn't be a series of Virdee without the lead so we'd definitely expect Staz Nair to reprise his role as Harry Virdee, should season 2 be confirmed. Seeing as Harry's family story is integral to not only his plotline but the series, we'd also expect most of the main cast to return for more as well.

In terms of who we won't be seeing, the final episodes of season 1 saw Riaz (Vikash Bhai) kill rival kingpin Vasil Shala (Andi Jashy) and in the finale, series antagonist Jai Pawa (Ramon Tikaram) also. With two of his biggest rivals and enemies now dead, we're sure there would be some new additions to the cast that would feature as Riaz's new business competitors.

In the penultimate episode, Riaz also issued a warning to teenager Ateeq Farooqi (Yousef Naseer) so we would expect to see more of him unless their paths cross once again.

We'd also expect to see more of Rebecca Armitage (Elaine Tan) after she told Khalil (Danyal Ismail) that she'd be investigating the Greater Yorkshire Police and rumours of further corruption. She wanted Khalil on her team but things were left on a cliffhanger so we'd expect to see him back but it remained open-ended.

As for who we'd be pretty sure would return for season 2, the expected main cast are as follows:

Staz Nair as DCI Harry Virdee

Aysha Kala as Saima Virdee

Nina Singh as Tara Virdee

Vikash Bhai as Riaz Hyatt

Kulvinder Ghir as Ranjit Virdee

Sudha Bhuchar as Jyoti Virdee

Elizabeth Berrington as DS Clare Conway

Danyal Ismail as DS Khalil Amin

Tomi May as Enzo Tobin

Nichola Burley as Sophie Brodenham

Hussina Raja as Nadia Ali

Elaine Tan as Rebecca Armitage

Manjinder Virk as Mandip Virdee

Javed Khan as Ubaid Hyatt

Wissam Naseer as Aaron Hyatt-Virdee

What could a potential Virdee season 2 be about?

Vikash Bhai as Riaz Hyatt in Virdee. BBC/Magical Society,Sam Taylor

The main crime at the centre of season 1 revolved around a mysterious and very dark serial killer who was targeting the people of Bradford. Eventually, it was found out that it was former kingpin and Riaz's boss Pawa who was behind it all in a bid to expose Harry and Riaz, get them sent to prison and then make them suffer there.

That obviously didn't end up happening, with Riaz killing Pawa but in the process of that whole debacle, Riaz and Harry came to a new agreement of how they would work together. They agreed that they would now form a proper partnership with responsibilities shared and Riaz also able to call the shots.

As for whether that will go according to plan remains to be seen but the major problem with their new alliance is that still Saima is none the wiser. Being Harry's wife and Riaz's sister, we're sure that won't bode well for her familial relationships, especially seeing as she appeared to be taking some time away from Harry in the finale.

We're sure Harry's family life will also continue being a focal point of a potential second season, with Harry having taken the steps to build bridges with his father Ranjit (Kulvinder Ghir).

Seeing as Virdee is based on the third book in AA Dhand's novel series, there's certainly plenty to work with in terms of plot. Dhand's final novel in the series, One Way Out, centres on a new nationalist group that have taken people hostage in a Bradford mosque, with one of those people in danger being Harry's wife. It certainly sounds like it could come together as an action-packed second season but Dhand may also choose to expand the story in a different direction.

Is there a trailer for a potential Virdee season 2?

Not yet! Seeing as Virdee season 2 has not yet been confirmed, there is no trailer.

Virdee airs Mondays at 9pm on BBC One and is streaming on BBC iPlayer now.

