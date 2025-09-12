Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones discusses working with James Corden again: "He's one of my best friends"
"I think he's one of life's lovely people."
It was a good night for the team behind Gavin & Stacey at the National Television Awards 2025, when they scooped the Comedy Award, beating the likes of Brassic and Mrs Brown's Boys.
The show, which spanned 17 years concluded last Christmas and was spearheaded by Ruth Jones and James Corden who created magic together.
RadioTimes.com caught up with the Gavin & Stacey crew at the NTAs and asked Jones about her working relationship with Corden, and whether they would like to work together in the future.
"What do you think?" Jones laughed. "We've never made a secret of the fact we want to write together again and work together again. I love being in the room with James. He just makes me laugh!
"He's one of my best friends and I think he's one of life's lovely people. So if I get to write with him again, which we will, then it's a bonus to our friendship, but the friendship is what comes first."
There's good news for fans, as it's been reported Corden and Jones' next project will be for Apple TV+, called The Choir.
While Jones remained tight-lipped at the NTAs, some details had previously been revealed.
Corden is set to star as Ben, with Jones as Lisa, his estranged sister who he hasn't seen in many years while he's been living abroad.
An event brings them together once more and he has to return to a life he didn't want, in a town he didn't like, and with a family he's estranged from.
Gavin & Stacey is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Deputy Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.