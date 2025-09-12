RadioTimes.com caught up with the Gavin & Stacey crew at the NTAs and asked Jones about her working relationship with Corden, and whether they would like to work together in the future.

"What do you think?" Jones laughed. "We've never made a secret of the fact we want to write together again and work together again. I love being in the room with James. He just makes me laugh!

"He's one of my best friends and I think he's one of life's lovely people. So if I get to write with him again, which we will, then it's a bonus to our friendship, but the friendship is what comes first."

Ruth Jones and James Corden. Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images

There's good news for fans, as it's been reported Corden and Jones' next project will be for Apple TV+, called The Choir.

While Jones remained tight-lipped at the NTAs, some details had previously been revealed.

Corden is set to star as Ben, with Jones as Lisa, his estranged sister who he hasn't seen in many years while he's been living abroad.

An event brings them together once more and he has to return to a life he didn't want, in a town he didn't like, and with a family he's estranged from.

Gavin & Stacey is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.