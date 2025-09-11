Speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively on the red carpet for the National Television Awards 2025, the cast were asked what fans would make of the finale, to which Sugar star Joanna Higson said: "I think they're gonna be furious!"

Cardi star Tom Hanson then stepped in to add that while fans will be "furious" they're also "gonna love it."

Ryan Sampson in Brassic season 7. Sky

Tommo star Ryan Sampson then teased: "It's sort of harrowing. The last episode is significantly more dark and intense than we've ever done before. So I'll be keen to see what people think of it."

The cast were also clear they would definitely be up for a reunion – sooner rather than later – and Sampson said he was "hoping that someone starts to get a film idea together and maybe pushes in that direction".

The official synopsis for Brassic season 7 says that it "will see the gang get an unmissable send-off, as Vinnie and the crew face their biggest challenge yet — clashing with old enemies, confronting long-lost family, and diving headfirst into chaos".

The synopsis continues: "It’s a fitting farewell that wraps up their legendary seven-series run in unforgettable Brassic style."

Returning alongside Sampson, Higson and Hanson are co-creator and star Joseph Gilgun, as well as long-time stars Michelle Keegan, Aaron Heffernan, Parth Thakerar, Steve Evets, Dominic West, Neil Ashton and Bhavna Limbachia.

Brassic season 7 launches on Sky and NOW from Wednesday 25th September. Seasons 1-6 are available to stream now. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

