National Television Awards 2025 winners: Full list of stars taking home NTAs - updated live
The biggest night in TV is finally here.
This year's National Television Awards are upon us, with Joel Dommett hosting the ceremony, which is being broadcast live from The O2 in London.
We already know going into the night that Wallace & Gromit are being presented with the Special Recognition Award, but beyond that, it's all to play for amongst the nominees, as the awards are voted for entirely by the public.
Big contenders, with nominees in multiple categories going into the night, include the likes of Adolescence, MobLand and The Traitors - but will they walk away with the gongs? We'll be keeping track of all the winners throughout the night right here.
Read on for a list of all the nominees and winners from this year's NTAs, which will be updated as the night progresses.
National Television Awards 2025 winners: Full list of stars taking home biggest awards
Reality Competition
- The Traitors
- I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
- Love Island
- Race Across the World
New Drama
- Adolescence
- Rivals
- MobLand
- Code of Silence
- Ludwig
Quiz Show
- Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
- Richard Osman's House of Games
- The 1% Club
- The Chase
Authored Documentary
- Flintoff
- There's Only One Rob Burrow
- Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me
- Molly-Mae: Behind It All
- Boyzone: No Matter What
Returning Drama
- Vera
- Call the Midwife - WINNER
- Gangs of London
- Heartstopper
- Slow Horses
TV Presenter
- Ant & Dec
- Alison Hammond
- Claudia Winkleman
- Stacey Solomon
- Gary Lineker
Factual Entertainment
- Sort Your Life Out
- Stacey & Joe
- Clarkson's Farm - WINNER
- Gogglebox
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
- Owen Cooper (Jamie Miller, Adolescence)
- Stephen Graham (Eddie Miller, Adolescence)
- Tom Hardy (Harry Da Souza, MobLand)
- Rose Ayling-Ellis (Alison Brooks, Code of Silence)
- Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show - WINNER
- The Masked Singer
- Would I Lie to You?
- The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
- Emmerdale
- EastEnders
- Hollyoaks
- Coronation Street
- Casualty
Serial Drama Performance
- Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders)
- Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)
- Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)
- Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster, Coronation Street)
- Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning, EastEnders)
Comedy
- Gavin & Stacey
- Brassic
- Mrs Brown's Boys
- Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special
Daytime
- This Morning
- Loose Women
- James Martin's Saturday Morning
- Scam Interceptors
Talent Show
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Voice UK
- Britain's Got Talent
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great Pottery Throwdown
Special Recognition
Wallace & Gromit
The National Television Awards 2025 are being broadcast live on ITV from 8pm on Wednesday 10th September.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.