Big contenders, with nominees in multiple categories going into the night, include the likes of Adolescence, MobLand and The Traitors - but will they walk away with the gongs? We'll be keeping track of all the winners throughout the night right here.

Read on for a list of all the nominees and winners from this year's NTAs, which will be updated as the night progresses.

National Television Awards 2025 winners: Full list of stars taking home biggest awards

Reality Competition

The Traitors

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Love Island

Race Across the World

New Drama

Adolescence

Rivals

MobLand

Code of Silence

Ludwig

Quiz Show

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Richard Osman's House of Games

The 1% Club

The Chase

Authored Documentary

Flintoff

There's Only One Rob Burrow

Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me

Molly-Mae: Behind It All

Boyzone: No Matter What

Call the Midwife won Returnng Drama. Neal Street / Olly Courtney

Returning Drama

Vera

Call the Midwife - WINNER

Gangs of London

Heartstopper

Slow Horses

TV Presenter

Ant & Dec

Alison Hammond

Claudia Winkleman

Stacey Solomon

Gary Lineker

Factual Entertainment

Sort Your Life Out

Stacey & Joe

Clarkson's Farm - WINNER

Gogglebox

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Owen Cooper (Jamie Miller, Adolescence)

Stephen Graham (Eddie Miller, Adolescence)

Tom Hardy (Harry Da Souza, MobLand)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (Alison Brooks, Code of Silence)

Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)

Michael McIntyre's Big Show won The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award. BBC/Hungry McBear/Gary Moyes

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Michael McIntyre's Big Show - WINNER

The Masked Singer

Would I Lie to You?

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Emmerdale

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Coronation Street

Casualty

Serial Drama Performance

Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster, Coronation Street)

Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning, EastEnders)

Comedy

Gavin & Stacey

Brassic

Mrs Brown's Boys

Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special

Daytime

This Morning

Loose Women

James Martin's Saturday Morning

Scam Interceptors

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

Britain's Got Talent

The Great British Bake Off

The Great Pottery Throwdown

Special Recognition

Wallace & Gromit

The National Television Awards 2025 are being broadcast live on ITV from 8pm on Wednesday 10th September.

