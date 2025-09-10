Accepting the award, Patrick Trueman star Rudolph Walker said the team behind the show were "the happiest family on television", and "the evidence is what you all see on the screen".

He ended his speech by teasing the future of the soap, saying: "And all I can say on behalf of this fantastic family... watch this space!"

The win marked a big night for the soap, as it also picked up the Serial Drama Performance Award - Phil Mitchell star Steve McFadden took home the prize in that category, recognising his hard-hitting storyline this year around mental health and supporting friend Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) who is currently living with dementia.

EastEnders previously picked up the award in 2023, while it was won by Emmerdale in both 2024 and 2022. As with the other categories, the winner is entirely decided upon by public votes.

The soap's win comes after it celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this year. Across a week-long period, episodes saw an explosion of the Queen Vic and the emotional death of Martin Fowler, James Bye's character, who was the first baby born on the soap.

Meanwhile, many stars also returned for cameos and more extended returns, including Ross Kemp and Anita Dobson, whose character Angie Watts appeared as a vision to support her daughter, Sharon.

This year has also seen a changing of the guard at EastEnders, as executive producer Chris Clenshaw moved on from his role leading the soap, with his final episode airing on Friday 13th June 2025.

The show's new boss Ben Wadey has subsequently stepped in as the new executive producer and has overseen storylines, including a reunion for Jessie Wallace's Kat Moon and Michelle Ryan's Zoe Slater.

