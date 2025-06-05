Details for the episode reveal that Kat has called off the wedding after some mistakes on Alfie's part, and ends up having an honest conversation with two other women struggling in their relationships: Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter).

Will the three women overcome their relationship dramas, and will 'Kalfie' tie the knot?

After this episode, new executive producer Ben Wadey is credited from the following week, starting on Monday 16th June 2025.

Kat and Alfie's wedding dramas will end Chris Clenshaw's era in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The BBC's official synopsis for the first episode credited to Wadey reads: "Jean takes action to right a wrong, Alfie is clearly hiding something, and George gets some advice."

So, it seems the dramas for the Slaters are not ending anytime soon!

Following the flurry of awards success under Clenshaw at the British Soap Awards 2025, EastEnders has already been teasing what lies ahead in the era of Ben Wadey.

Speaking at the BAFTA TV Awards, the BBC's head of continuing drama, Kate Oates, said: "We've got some uncharted territory, which considering we're following on the heels of Mr Clenshaw is quite an accolade, because he has broken quite a lot of fresh ground, so I think the challenge for Ben [Wadey], who is our new exec, has been to carry on after Chris's success, but he is very much ready to do that and we're excited as a team."

Ben Wadey (pictured) takes over from Chris Clenshaw. BBC

She added: "We're going to miss Chris terribly, but we're also really excited for what's to come."

Changes to the soap that are due in the coming months include the exits of Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison), Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

We'll have to wait and see how it all pans out...

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

