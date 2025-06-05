EastEnders confirms Chris Clenshaw's final episode date ahead of era under new boss Ben Wadey
Executive producer Chris Clenshaw has bid farewell to Walford.
Outgoing executive producer Chris Clenshaw's final episode credit on EastEnders has been revealed.
The BBC One soap will air the final episode credited to Clenshaw on Friday 13th June 2025, with the episode focused on the wedding dramas of fan-favourite couple Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).
Details for the episode reveal that Kat has called off the wedding after some mistakes on Alfie's part, and ends up having an honest conversation with two other women struggling in their relationships: Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter).
Will the three women overcome their relationship dramas, and will 'Kalfie' tie the knot?
After this episode, new executive producer Ben Wadey is credited from the following week, starting on Monday 16th June 2025.
The BBC's official synopsis for the first episode credited to Wadey reads: "Jean takes action to right a wrong, Alfie is clearly hiding something, and George gets some advice."
So, it seems the dramas for the Slaters are not ending anytime soon!
Following the flurry of awards success under Clenshaw at the British Soap Awards 2025, EastEnders has already been teasing what lies ahead in the era of Ben Wadey.
Speaking at the BAFTA TV Awards, the BBC's head of continuing drama, Kate Oates, said: "We've got some uncharted territory, which considering we're following on the heels of Mr Clenshaw is quite an accolade, because he has broken quite a lot of fresh ground, so I think the challenge for Ben [Wadey], who is our new exec, has been to carry on after Chris's success, but he is very much ready to do that and we're excited as a team."
She added: "We're going to miss Chris terribly, but we're also really excited for what's to come."
Changes to the soap that are due in the coming months include the exits of Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison), Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).
We'll have to wait and see how it all pans out...
