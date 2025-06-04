**Warning: Contains major spoilers for today's EastEnders episode (4th June 2025), airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.**

The happy engagement of Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) was derailed by a family showdown in the latest instalment of EastEnders.

Alfie was on top form as he joked with Kat, who was worried after being tricked into a limousine business partnership with Slater outcast Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).

Amused when Kat hid out of sight from a returning Jean (Gillian Wright) and Mo Harris (Laila Morse), Alfie persuaded her to tell heartbroken Jean what had gone on between them and her ex.

But while Mo was more concerned that Jean had disrupted her passion with Fat Elvis, Jean told Kat that she was struggling to move on after giving Harvey the best years of her life.

Alfie bending beside a crouching Kat in EastEnders
Crouching Kat, bemused Alfie. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In a daft moment, Alfie appeared outside the window, and Kat failed to come clean to Jean.

Meanwhile, Alfie confided in Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) that he wanted to propose to Kat, but feared it was a bad time.

Linda encouraged him to go for it, and with Alfie arranging a wedding photoshoot to promote the new business, he made an abrupt declaration to Kat that they were getting married!

Kat laughed in his face, but Alfie finally got his act together and made it clear how much she meant to him and, after she ordered him to get down on one dodgy knee, Kat agreed to marry Alfie for the third time.

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon and Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater lying back laughing on the floor in EastEnders.
Alfie and Kat laughing after getting engaged in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The pair were laughing as they ended up in a heap on the floor, and at The Queen Vic, Kat was gleeful about getting Harvey and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) to fork out for half of the photoshoot, which would double as their unofficial wedding.

Jean was stunned to walk in and see Kat looking so friendly with Harvey and Kathy, forcing her and Alfie to explain the situation.

Kat insisted she hadn't known Harvey would be her business partner until she had signed a contract.

But as tempers flared and Jean vented her anger, Kat shamed her for fleeing Walford in the midst of Stacey's (Lacey Turner) breakdown.

As Jean slapped Kat and publicly disowned her, can the women make amends or has she really been ousted from the Slater clan?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

