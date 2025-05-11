Speaking at the winners' press conference after the soap won the award for Best Soap and Continuing Drama at the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards, Oates gave a little insight into what fans can expect in the near future.

"We can tease that all those heartland characters have some really, really big stuff coming up, actually," she explained.

BBC

"We've got some uncharted territory, which considering we're following on the heels of Mr Clenshaw is quite an accolade, because he has broken quite a lot of fresh ground, so I think the challenge for Ben [Wadey] who is our new exec has been to carry on after Chris's success, but he is very much ready to do that and we're excited as a team."

She added: "We're going to miss Chris terribly, but we're also really excited for what's to come."

EastEnders' win in the Best Soap and Continuing Drama category marked the first time it had won the award in 2019 – with the soap beating off competition from Coronation Street and last year's winners Casualty to win the accolade.

Going into the ceremony, which included performances by Jessie J and Tom Grennan, the most nominated shows included Baby Reindeer, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Rivals and Slow Horses, all vying to win big on the night.

In the end, Mr Bates vs The Post Office picked up the award for Best Limited Drama, while Baby Reindeer also garnered attention, with Jessica Gunning winning Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

Other notable winners included Mr Loverman, which secured awards for both Leading Actor (Lennie James) and Supporting Actor (Ariyon Bakare), and Alma's Not Normal, which won Best Scripted Comedy.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

