Scheming Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) took great pleasure in exposing the secret in front of all The Queen Vic regulars, leaving Jean in shock and Cindy revealing her plan to report Kathy to the police for her attack at Christmas.

But everyone from Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) to Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) and Kathy's grandson Peter Beale (Thomas Law) backed Kathy up and denied seeing her confession on the big screen.

At home, Kathy told son Ian (Adam Woodyatt) that as far as affairs went, she was no better than Cindy, having also had one with Buster Briggs (Karl Howman) behind the back of Shirley Carter (Linda Henry).

Harvey chose Kathy. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, in powerhouse scenes from actress Wright, Jean allowed Harvey to explain himself, and he described his loneliness in the Slater household, made worse since the death of Martin Fowler (James Bye), who Harvey was close friends with.

Harvey felt sidelined by Jean, and although she had recently acknowledged her snappy and distant behaviour, it was hard to feel much sympathy for Harvey for not just ending the relationship in the first place!

This was highlighted when Jean referenced her late husband Brian's own infidelity, and the discovery of his secret second family.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When Harvey used Jean's bipolar disorder as an excuse not to be honest with her, Jean was furious, and smashed plates as a way of showing that she could be as exciting as Kathy had been to Harvey.

The commotion brought Jean's troubled daughter, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), downstairs.

With a calmer Jean seeing a slither of hope when Harvey said he still loved her, and Stacey worrying how Harvey's disappearance from their lives would affect the kids, Jean paid Kathy a visit and dished out a slap!

Jean heard out Kathy's apologies and asked her to stay away from Harvey. Kathy agreed, but said she wouldn't turn Harvey away if he came to her door.

Later, Jean urged Harvey to stay with her, saying they didn't need to be soulmates and could make it work as the Slaters needed him.

But Harvey refused, saying that he loved Kathy.

Jean ordered Harvey out, and a broken-hearted Jean watched from the window as Harvey crossed the Square to the Beale house, shaking his head at a scornful Cindy on his way.

Harvey told Kathy he had left Jean for her, and it looked like the pair were ready to make a go of it.

Will the new couple last, and how will Jean cope in the wake of Harvey's departure?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.