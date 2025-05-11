Speaking at the winner's press conference after the soap took home the prize for Best Soap and Continuing Drama at the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards, Oates revealed: "If you like a return, I don't think you're going to be disappointed, because there's potentially one on the cards."

She added: "There are some really big stories coming up and if it's a return you're after, then you might be interested in what's on the horizon."

The EastEnders team with Kate Oates [far right] pose with the Soap Award for EastEnders inside the Winners Room at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

There were no further clues as to who this return might be referring to, but we can expect fans to start speculating right away – and there's certainly no shortage of options.

EastEnders win in the Best Soap category was the first time it had taken the award since 2019, and marks its 10th win in total since the category was first introduced in 1999 – more wins than any other soap.The other nominees in the category this year were Casualty – which had won in each of the last two years – and Coronation Street.Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

