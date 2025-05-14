Shunned after the birth of grandson Jimmy, Cindy demanded that Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) sign over the family empire in exchange for her silence over Kathy's Christmas attack on her.

While Ian opted to focus on a party to celebrate Jimmy's homecoming, a spooked Kathy accepted that her romance with secret lover Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) was over when he clumsily accepted a proposal from Jean Slater (Gillian Wright).

But when Cindy caught Kathy and Harvey sharing a goodbye kiss on camera, uncovering Harvey's false alibi for Kathy in the process, she set about blackmailing Kathy all over again.

Jean had no idea of Harvey's affair. BBC/Jack Barnes

In turmoil, Kathy confided in Harvey that she had struck Cindy over the head with the shovel, and now wanted to hand herself in to stop Cindy from destroying Ian's life's work.

Harvey urged Kathy not to give up, and she tried to broach the subject of Ian signing Cindy's paperwork.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But when Ian explained that he finally felt free of Cindy, Kathy couldn't go through with it and arranged a meeting with Cindy at The Albert.

Kathy insisted that rinsing Ian dry of his businesses would only block Cindy from ever reconciling with son Peter (Thomas Law) and her grandchildren, and that she should accept ownership of Kathy's bar instead.

At The Vic, Ian was raising a toast to Jimmy when Cindy arrived, leading Peter's partner, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), to flee upstairs with the baby.

Cindy revealed that she now had control of The Albert, and tried to convince Peter that she deserved this as compensation for almost dying.

But Peter was only reminded of just how manipulative his mum could be, and feeling rejected once more, Cindy gleefully overpowered the public screening of Beale family photos with the video of Kathy kissing Harvey.

With the Slaters talked into attending to announce Harvey's engagement to Jean, how will poor Jean react to the revelation of her cheating fiancé?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.