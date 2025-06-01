Despite Teddy stepping in to save him, Zack assumed Teddy was trying to kill him and he grabbed the steering wheel, sending them into a lake.

But Zack made it back to Walford in one peace, albeit soaking wet, and his desperation to protect Barney turned into hysteria, but all Barney wanted was for everything to go back to normal, and Harry begrudgingly agreed to return home with him, Teddy and Nicola.

Angry Harry in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But is Harry willing to forgive and forget? Well, according to actor Elijah Holloway, Harry isn't anywhere close to letting the past be the past.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards, Holloway explained: "Harry's not ready to move past [it]. I think Barney's the better of us, and we say that a lot, but Harry, to put it lightly, got a bee in his bonnet with Dodders [Nicola], with his dad, with the whole situation.

"He's quite a broken boy, and I think it's gonna take him a lot to get over this. Maybe he will. Maybe he won't. We're going to see."

As confirmed by the star, plenty more secrets will rise to the surface, especially given Nicola admitted to Harry that she had killed his pregnant girlfriend, after drunkenly confiding in her about Barney's father, which she had wanted to reveal. And as EastEnders viewers know by now, Nicola could not let that go.

"The guy's been through a lot," Holloway added. "It's a heavy thing to hold as a person."

