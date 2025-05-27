When Zack Hudson (James Farrar) told Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) that he is Barney Mitchell's (Lewis Bridgeman) biological father, and that he wanted to take Barney away, it set off a disastrous chain of events.

Harry told his dad Teddy (Roland Manookian) the truth, forcing mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) to confess to her historic fling with Zack.

Zack told Harry everything. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While Teddy shielded Harry from the bombshell that Nicola herself had murdered his girlfriend Shireen Bashar, Nicola was ordered to leave and never come back.

Meanwhile, after Teddy's anguished cries over how Barney's paternity might affect him, Harry set out to stop Zack from ever revealing it, knocking him out and putting him in the boot of a car.

Picking up Harry's message about sorting the Zack situation, Teddy panicked, intercepting his half-brother Billy's (Perry Fenwick) car to go after Harry.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Teddy, Billy, Honey (Emma Barton) and Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) found Harry pulled over on a side road, where an injured Zack was released and moved to Teddy's car.

Honey wanted to call the police, but Billy remained loyal to the Mitchell mantra, opting to try and protect Harry.

Teddy planned to take Zack home, but as Zack regained consciousness in the car, he grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to swerve and crash into a nearby lake.

Will Teddy and Zack survive?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.