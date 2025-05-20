In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com, Farrar revealed that we can expect "fireworks, danger and tears" from the explosive week ahead.

In upcoming episodes, Zack finds out some serious dirt on Barney's mum Nicola (Laura Doddington), as Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) reveals that she asked him to move a body.

Viewers know that Nicola killed Shireen Bashar, the girlfriend of her eldest son Harry (Elijah Holloway) and with the death now public knowledge, Ravi's revelation plays right into Zack's hands when he gets Nicola arrested.

Harry takes action against Zack. BBC

Asked how Zack currently feels towards Nicola, the actor explained: "There is definitely hatred, but I think like a lot of people in toxic relationships, there is an underlying chemistry between them.

"They have been romantic in the past, and I think there is part of Zack that would like to get on with Nicola, but her actions at every moment surprise him.

"I don’t think he ever realised beforehand that she was capable of such narcissism and manipulation."

Zack later reveals Barney's true paternity to Harry, but this is where it all goes wrong for him!

Farrar shared that Zack initially feels "excitement walking into the Arches, which quickly turns into desperation in him trying to convince Harry that he should be taking his brother away to keep him safe, and then fear".

"He sees Harry switch and Zack suddenly realises that his plan is not going the way he wanted it to."

Zack is bundled into a car boot and kidnapped by Harry, but as a vehicle plunges into a lake during the chaos, we'll just have to wait and see if Zack can escape the danger of the situation – and Harry – unscathed.

"Harry is quite an unpredictable character who reacts on emotions, as does Zack, so it’s the fear of the unknown of how he will react, and how far he will go," warned Farrar.

"Two unpredictable characters in one space can be very dangerous."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

