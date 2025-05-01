Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) was horrified to hear yet another shocking confession from wife Nicola (Laura Doddington) in EastEnders - and this time, it's changed everything.

With Benji (Carl Prekopp) in police custody after Teddy set him up for the murder of Harry Mitchell's (Elijah Holloway) girlfriend Shireen Bashar, Nicola did her best to cover her tracks as the real person behind the killing.

Having spoken to Shireen's brother Asad (Aslan Amjad), who dismantled Nicola's cover story that she had gifted her bracelet to Shireen, Harry confronted his mum at Harry's Barn.

In dramatic and emotional scenes, Harry struggled to cope as he doused the bar in alcohol and planned to set the place on fire, declaring he had nothing left to live for.

Teddy arrived on the scene after a tip-off, and Harry was stunned to realise that his dad knew of Nicola's guilt.

Able to just about stomach Nicola's story that she hadn't wanted Shireen dead and had only paid Benji to scare her out of town, Teddy stopped Harry from attacking his mum, all the while oblivious to Nicola's true motivations.

Viewers now know that Nicola had actually wanted to keep Shireen from revealing that Teddy isn't their youngest son Barney's (Lewis Bridgeman) biological father - Zack Hudson (James Farrar) is.

But there was worse to come when, alone with Teddy, Nicola let slip that she should never have asked Benji to move Shireen's body.

Teddy realised that Nicola hadn't told him everything, and in shocking scenes, she confessed that she had killed Shireen herself, after the young woman fell during an argument.

"There was nothing I could do," she admitted, insisting it was an accident.

Teddy exploded with rage, rocked to the core over Nicola's actions which had pushed Harry right to the brink.

Will Teddy expose Nicola's crime, and will he ever unearth the truth about Barney's paternity?

And where does Harry go from here?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, Rethink Mental Illness and Mind for guidance.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

