Elsewhere, Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) has something to admit to partner Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig).

Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) is suspicious over Harry Mitchell's (Elijah Holloway) behaviour as his mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) receives a big threat.

Also, The Queen Vic is back in action, but as he marks VE Day, Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) dementia symptoms deteriorate.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 5th - 8th May 2025.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Cindy Beale returns to expose attacker Kathy Cotton

Kathy supports Lauren. BBC

It's Lauren and Peter Beale's (Thomas Law) engagement party, but Lauren is worried when, at their last midwife check-up, potential complications are discussed.

She is furious when a distracted Peter leaves to take a call, while Kathy moves the party to Harry's Barn when there's a fault at The Albert.

Gina enlists Mo Harris (Laila Morse), Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Nigel to help, but it's clear they are not up to the job.

Lauren and Peter's engagement party is stopped in its tracks. BBC

At the party, Lauren continues to worry and takes solace in the office after an ill-judged remark from Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

Kathy comes to the rescue and Lauren rejoins the celebrations, but her happiness is short-lived when Cindy arrives.

The party-goers reel at Cindy's sudden return, and Peter tries to defuse the situation.

But Lauren leaves Peter with an ultimatum - it's her or Cindy.

Cindy drops a bombshell. BBC

The Beales and Knights shun Cindy, but she retaliates by revealing all about Kathy!

Kathy seeks solace with secret lover Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) after her guilt is exposed, but they're almost caught by Jean.

Harvey invites Kathy on holiday, but Jean finds the brochure and assumes the holiday is for the Slaters.

But will Kathy be facing consequences over her attack on Cindy?

2. Lauren Branning gives birth to baby Beale

Lauren is not happy to see Cindy. BBC

After the showdown, Cindy goes to the flat to face Lauren, only to find Lauren in labour.

Cindy takes matters into her own hands to get Lauren to hospital when the ambulance is delayed.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) informs Peter.

At Harry's Barn, everyone waits for news of Lauren and the baby, but will Peter get to the hospital in time?

As she gives birth, will all be OK with Lauren and the baby?

3. Ross Marshall makes a big confession to Vicki Fowler

Alex Walkinshaw as Ross Marshall in EastEnders. BBC

Vicki and Ross are job-hunting, but Ross is distracted by son Joel's (Max Murray) obsession with his phone.

Vicki tries to defuse the situation, but Ross rejects her help, making it clear he doesn't need parenting advice from her, and Vicki leaves.

The couple later reconcile, before Ross reveals the truth to Vicki regarding their debt.

Alice Haig plays Vicki Fowler. BBC

He explains the real reason they had to leave Australia, and Vicki is so shocked that she leaves.

Ross attempts to make amends, but Vicki is not in the forgiving mood.

What is the big secret Ross tells her?

4. Gina Knight is suspicious of Harry Mitchell as Nicola Mitchell receives a threat

Zack threatens Nicola. BBC

Vicki tries to convince Zack Hudson (James Farrar) to keep out of the Mitchells' drama.

But Zack ignores her advice and issues Nicola with a threat, which we can only assume is linked to his knowledge that he is the father of her son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).

Meanwhile, Nicola's eldest son Harry wakes up with a hangover at The Arches, and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) finds Harry and takes him to Walford East.

Things turn sour when Teddy (Roland Manookian) arrives, and later, Billy attempts to reconcile with his nephew.

Harry is in a bad state. BBC

Nicola accosts Gina as she searches for Harry, who arrives in a drunken state just as Gina is meeting Jay Brown (Jay Borthwick) for a drink.

Jay tells Nicola and Teddy, who turn up to resolve the situation.

Gina, however, is convinced there's more to what's going on with Harry.

Gina's suspicions are raised further when she attempts to press Harry, who remains tight-lipped.

What's wrong with Harry, and will Nicola heed Zack's warning?

5. The Queen Vic reopens as Nigel Bates gets confused over VE Day celebrations

Phil worries about Nigel. BBC

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and George Knight (Colin Salmon) announce that The Vic will reopen for VE Day.

But the news falls flat with most of the locals, including Mo and Zack, who can't face it so soon after Martin Fowler's (James Bye) death.

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) tries to buoy Linda, who grows concerned for mum Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) following the Square's reaction.

Linda holding Martin's tankard in The Queen Vic. BBC

As the 80th anniversary of VE Day arrives, Nigel is excited to celebrate the historic milestone.

But it soon becomes apparent that Nigel believes it is 1995.

Jean and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) prepare to talk to Nigel, but Jean bottles it and gets Phil to help organise a last-minute party.

The locals celebrate. BBC

Jean persuades Mo to celebrate, but Linda remains firm that The Vic is closed.

But when Linda spots the market traders abuzz with VE Day spirit, she changes her mind.

As The Queen Vic reopens its doors, the residents of Walford, including Nigel, gather to celebrate those previously fallen, including their very own Martin.

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

