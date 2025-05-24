The pair have been revealed to be undertaking a new limo business, and Alfie suggests a wedding-themed photoshoot for the business to help in promotional material.

However, Kat will be taken aback when Alfie uses the opportunity to ask her to marry him again and suggests that they be the bride and groom in the wedding photos.

Will Kat say yes?

Given how loved-up and happy the pair look in the photos, the vibes are looking positive for a new Moon marriage!

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie, left) has a big suggestion for Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Of course, EastEnders fans know how much of a rollercoaster Kat and Alfie have been on over two decades, with the pair's bond beginning not long after Alfie's arrival in Walford in 2002.

Despite a turbulent relationship which included a love rival for Alfie in the form of gangster Andy Hunter (Michael Higgs), Kat and Alfie went on to marry in the Vic at Christmas 2003.

However, marital dramas, blackmail from Andy, and a later love triangle involving Kat's sister Little Mo Mitchell (Kacey Ainsworth) led to the pair's marriage being on and off, right until a fairytale exit for the pair at Christmas 2005.

The couple returned to Walford and took over the Vic in 2010, but, of course, further dramas arose as the pair grappled with Kat having a son with Alfie's cousin Michael Moon (Steve John Shepherd), their son Tommy being swapped in infancy with the late son of Ronnie Branning (Samantha Womack), and then infidelity on the part of Kat with other men.

Will Kat say yes to Alfie's proposal in EastEnders? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The pair split in 2012 and divorced the following year, with Alfie going on to marry Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons). However, Alfie's heart still belonged to Kat and the pair reconciled once again and remarried in 2014.

Later, facing some financial difficulties and also welcoming twins Bert and Ernie Moon, the couple won the lottery and departed Walford in 2016, later appearing in the now unmentioned Ireland-set spin-off Kat & Alfie: Redwater.

Kat split from Alfie off-screen and returned to Walford in 2018, but Alfie would later join her back in Albert Square, where he was revealed to have secretly fathered baby Cherry Slater with Kat's cousin Hayley (Katie Jarvis). An explosive Christmas instalment saw a reconciliation for Kat and Alfie left in tatters as his more sinister - and out-of-character - side emerged. The story ultimately saw Alfie leave the soap in 2019.

It's certainly looking promising for Kalfie! How far we have come since the dark days of 2018... BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Since then, Kat went on to have other romantic relationships, most notably when she got engaged to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). Alfie returned in 2022 but failed to reconcile with Kat and stop her relationship with Phil, whom she went on to marry in 2023. Both Kat and Phil also supported Alfie as he received treatment for prostate cancer.

In 2024, Kat ended her marriage to Phil after he cheated on her with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) and later in the year reconciled with Alfie.

Since then, the pair have been dealing with the impact of Alfie's cancer treatment on their intimacy, along with the troubling behaviour of son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall), which saw him abuse Kat and temporarily live away from the pair.

Are Kat and Alfie's troubles with Tommy over?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

