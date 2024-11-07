The BBC One soap has finally shown the pair romantically reconciled after sharing a kiss earlier in the week amid troubles with their eldest son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall).

As Thursday's episode opened, Kat and Alfie were seen lying in bed together and basking in their reconciliation, but he was keen to see a doctor before telling their sons about their good news.

Kat then grew worried about Alfie's cancer having come back following his battle with prostate cancer, but Alfie revealed his insecurity about his virility being damaged by the treatment.

Kat denied it was an issue and dismissed his concerns about how good a lover he was. However, Alfie still looked perturbed.

At Kathy's Cafe, Alfie later opened up to best friend Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) about his erectile dysfunction following his radical prostatectomy and radiotherapy, and worried about not being able to perform for Kat, who has always been highly sexually driven.

Ian encouraged Alfie to speak to a doctor and also to be honest with Kat.

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie, right) opened up to best pal Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt, left. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Kat became the focus of gossip in the Queen Victoria pub as pal Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and landlady Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) questioned her about her reunion with Alfie.

However, while Kat kept things private, Ian and Alfie entered at the wrong time and Ian mistakenly thought Kat was mocking Alfie's erectile dysfunction with the ladies, launching into a tirade at Kat.

Alfie left upset and sat at the war memorial, but was approached by Kat’s nan Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse), who had heard of the scenes at the Vic and offered her support and noted how common a health issue it was - she even had some experience of it herself it in her romance with Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford), as he suffered from it.

Mo expressed how much she loved and cared for Alfie and how much the family does, gifting him a box of goods that helped her and Stevie.

Mo Harris (Laila Morse) offered some advice to Alfie. BBC/Jack Barnes

At home, Alfie spoke with Kat, who reassured him that she wouldn’t mock him like that and thanked him for stepping up for her and their kids in recent times, with Kat recognising that neither of them are the same people they once were and that they have both developed and changed.

No longer "the tart with a heart", Kat promised to never hurt Alfie again, and both recognised that sex is important for them but not everything.

Kat professed her love for Alfie and he did vice versa. The pair then opened the box Mo had given him and warned Alfie to run the content under a tap first - and Kat and Alfie laughed in surprise.

It looks like things are finally back on track for the pair!

Kat and Alfie are finally back on track. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Speaking about the storyline previously with The Sun at the National Television Awards, actor Shane Richie said: "We're about to cover the erectile dysfunction story, which I didn't think we would do, but that ties in with prostate cancer.

"I mean, you know, you do your homework, and the Beeb [BBC] and certainly the producers are very good at doing their research."

For those affected by the storyline and looking for someone to talk to, details of help and support are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can all for free at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK: prostatecanceruk.org and Macmillan Cancer Support.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

