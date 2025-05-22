A spokesperson for the BBC One soap has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the character will be leaving Walford later this year.



“We can confirm that Clair will be leaving EastEnders later this year and we wish her all the best for the future," the spokesperson said.

Bernie has faced her fair share of challenges in recent years, with her mum Karen departing from Albert Square in 2023, followed by the murder of her brother Keanu on Christmas Day.

Bernie Taylor in EastEnders.

It’s been a big year for coming and goings in the show, largely thanks to the 40th Anniversary which was celebrated back in February, and saw Martin Fowler (James Bye) killed off in the wreckage caused by an explosion at The Queen Vic pub.

And in today's episode (Thursday 22nd May), it was confirmed that a further three characters are leaving Albert Square – at least for now.

However, while a handful of characters are making their exit from Walford, the BBC's Head of Continuing Drama Kate Oates recently teased that a familiar face could be returning to the Square soon.

Speaking at the winner's press conference after the soap took home the prize for Best Soap and Continuing Drama at the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards earlier in May, Oates revealed: "If you like a return, I don't think you're going to be disappointed, because there's potentially one on the cards."

She added: "There are some really big stories coming up and if it's a return you're after, then you might be interested in what's on the horizon."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

