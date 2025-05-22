The BBC One soap has continued to show the family dealing with the death of Martin Fowler (James Bye) and now also the split of Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), which has prompted Jean to temporarily flee Walford with Mo Harris (Laila Morse).

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) has continued to struggle with her grief for the love of her life, Martin, and her declining mental health has seen her neglect her family.

Earlier in the week, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace) and Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) stepped in to help Lily and the Slater clan as Stacey refused to interact with the world.

However, Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) felt hopeless in her family's situation. Lily felt abandoned by her mother, Stacey, and feared her baby, Charli, would be taken away by social services, as Stacey is technically Charli's legal guardian.

In Thursday's episode (22nd May 2025), Stacey finally emerged from her room as she heard Lily and cousin Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) struggle to look after Stacey's youngest children, Arthur (Rocco Brenner) and Hope Fowler (Isabelle Smith).

Will Stacey leave EastEnders in heartache? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Feeling overwhelmed, Stacey left the house for the first time in weeks, getting emotional when she saw flowers laid on the pavement for Martin.

Stacey then spotted Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) arriving home with her baby Jimmy after he was diagnosed as being severely sight-impaired and helped her carry her belongings in.

In a conversation, Stacey asked Lauren if she still thinks about her late sister, Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald), who fell from the Queen Vic pub in 2017. Stacey revealed she was thinking a lot about her late husband and Lauren's late brother, Bradley Branning (Charlie Clements), since Martin's death.

Lauren revealed Jimmy's health situation to Stacey, prompting Stacey to gain some perspective and promise they would both be good mums to their children.

Stacey then left Lauren's house and once again saw Martin's memorial flowers before heading to the launderette and visiting Kat. Thanking Kat for her help, Stacey revealed that she was going to step up for the family and cook Kat's family dinner at the Slater house, but her slightly energetic behaviour caused Kat to worry.

At the dinner at the Slater house, Stacey continued to show energetic enthusiasm, causing the family to worry, but Stacey's good mood was interrupted when she discovered Freddie had taken her jacket to the launderette with her mobile phone inside it.

Yolande tried to calm Stacey as she was distressed at the thought of losing memories of Martin on her phone. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Stacey furiously tried to get inside the washing machine at the launderette as she learned her mobile phone was inside and grew distressed as Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) tried to comfort her.

At the Slater house, young Arthur confided in Alfie that Martin was coming home, causing him concern. Arthur then revealed that he had secretly taken Martin's mobile phone.

Kat and Lily went to the launderette as she saw Stacey grow increasingly distressed at losing memories of Martin on her phone. Lily revealed to Kat that she feared Stacey would need to be sectioned.

Alfie then arrived and revealed that Stacey had been sending voice note messages to Martin, excited that she would be reunited with him.

Lily then confronted Stacey about the messages she was sending before proceeding to smash Martin's phone, prompting Stacey to tackle her and then to struggle for the phone, with Stacey even striking Lily. Lily then fled with Alfie chasing after her.

Kat questioned Stacey to ask if she was having a bipolar episode, but Stacey denied this and revealed that she was aware Martin was dead, revealing that she sent the messages to release her grief. Kat pleaded with Stacey to put a stop to her behaviour.

Stacey said that she was not dealing with a bipolar episode, just grief for Martin. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Checking the washing machine, Stacey found that the phone was broken, lamenting that she had lost messages and photos of Martin.

Arriving back at home, Stacey found Lily packing her belongings to take Charli away and go and stay with her biological father, Ryan Malloy (Neil McDermott). Stacey begged Lily to stay, but Lily was determined to put Charli first and pushed Stacey to start letting go of Martin.

Stacey revealed her guilt, seeing herself as "poison" and "toxic", blaming herself for Martin and Bradley's deaths. Lily told Stacey that she was not a bad person and wasn't to blame before leaving with Charli after a tearful goodbye with Stacey.

Lily revealed that she hoped to return to the Square but only once Stacey was finally better. Sharing their love for each other, the pair parted ways.

Returning inside the house, Stacey headed upstairs and sat in her room, surrounded by memories of her family life with Martin. Arthur and Hope soon entered, and Stacey hugged both of her youngest kids, revealing that she had struggled to say goodbye to their dad.

Stacey and the kids tidied away the photos scattered on the floor and revealed the three of them would be going away for a break too, staying with Lynne Slater (Elaine Lordan).

The trio then said goodbyes to Martin as the photos were put away, and then all hugged.

Has Lily Slater left EastEnders for good?

Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) takes baby Charli to visit Ryan Malloy. BBC

No announcement has been made, so there has been no indication that Lillia Turner has left the soap in her role as Lily Slater.

The character appears to have only been written out as part of the ongoing Slater storyline.

We expect Lily will return to the Slater fold at some point, as Lily herself indicated.

Also, we're sure Ricky Branning (Frankie Day) and his family might not want to be parted from baby Charli for too long!

Has Lacey Turner now left EastEnders as Stacey Slater?

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner, centre) is taking Arthur (Rocco Brenner, left) and Hope Fowler (Isabelle Smith, right) on a break away from Walford. BBC

Lacey Turner has confirmed that she is leaving EastEnders later this year as she bows out from her role as Stacey Slater.

However, reports from The Sun suggest that this is going to be a dramatic storyline and could even coincide with a return for Jake Wood as Stacey’s old flame, Max Branning.

So, it appears Stacey is only on another break from the Square with children Arthur and Hope before she has a bigger exit later in the year.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com about this story.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

