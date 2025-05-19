Harvey chose to leave Jean for lover Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), and at the Beale house, he considered checking in on the Slaters', before opting to give them some space.

Unfortunately, Lily (Lillia Turner) was buckling under the pressure of running the house and caring for her siblings and young daughter Charli, with only the help of an out of his depth Freddie (Bobby Brazier).

Mum Stacey (Lacey Turner) had retreated back to her bedroom in despair and grief, and Jean had fled to stay with Mo Harris (Laila Morse) at Fat Elvis's place – but Jean had only gone because Stacey claimed she could cope.

Doing laundry, Lily covered in front of relative Kat (Jessie Wallace), and she shunned Harvey's attempts to talk as Kat went on to sack the cab driver for his betrayal.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Skipping school, Lily was doing far too much, and Freddie finally reached out to oblivious Kat, who was furious to learn that Jean had gone away.

When Charli had an accident, Kat insisted that she and Lily take her to hospital, and we know that the clan will face more turmoil as fears begin grow for Stacey's mental health.

As for Jean, will she return to the family fold?

Will Jean Slater be back in EastEnders?

Mo and Jean in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It was pretty clear to viewers that this time off-screen is just a break for Jean after recent events, but at present, we are unaware just how long the character will be away for.

We can't quite imagine Jean wanting to stay with Fat Elvis for too long, given his escapades and very publicised passion with partner-in-crime Mo!

But will Jean head off elsewhere to recuperate further, or could she be drawn back home when she hears about Stacey's latest struggles?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.