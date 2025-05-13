However, Peter doubts his fiancée is correct, before they receive the truth about the situation in a visit to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is still struggling in the wake of Martin's death, but just how far has Stacey's grief taken her?

The following spoilers are for the episodes from Monday 19th May 2025 to Thursday 22nd May 2025.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Lauren Branning feels isolated amid her fears for baby Jimmy’s health

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa, right) is concerned about baby Jimmy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lauren Branning is struggling following the birth of her son Jimmy Beale, and his dad Peter is worried about the impact of her addiction issues.

Lauren's stress increases, too, thanks to the presence of Peter's antagonistic mother, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), who is intent on remaining in their lives.

In a heart-to-heart about their addiction issues and motherhood, Lauren is encouraged by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) to back herself when it comes to concerns about baby Jimmy.

However, tensions mount between Lauren and Peter before an appointment with health visitor Belinda, as Lauren grows frustrated with Belinda's attitude to her worries about Jimmy. Belinda voices to Peter that Lauren may be suffering from postnatal depression.

Lauren shares a meaningful chat with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright, right). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Cindy approaches ex-husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and wants them to come together to support Peter and his family, but Ian wants nothing to do with Cindy.

Finally, as Tuesday's episode draws to a close, Lauren grows adamant that something is wrong with Jimmy's sight after looking into his eyes and struggles to get an appointment with a doctor.

Soon, Lauren heads down to the paediatric ward at the local hospital and demands to be seen as she fears that baby Jimmy is blind.

2. Lauren Branning and Peter Beale learn baby Jimmy is severely sight-impaired in a special episode

Lauren is determined to do right by baby Jimmy, and is delivered some news. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In a special episode on Wednesday that focuses on the storyline, Lauren remains at the hospital demanding to be seen.

Meanwhile, Peter grows panicked when he can't find Lauren, and their eldest son, Louie Beale (Jake McNally), reveals that he saw Lauren taking pills, causing Peter to worry.

Later, Lauren is spotted by her midwife, Hannan, who attends to her and also calls Peter, who worries that Lauren's addictions have resurfaced.

Peter races to the hospital, accompanied by Ian and Linda, and confronts Lauren, who is furious that he thinks she has relapsed.

Peter and Lauren learn that baby Jimmy is severely sight-impaired. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

However, Lauren's concerns are shown to be valid when Hannan enlists help from a consultant, Miss Ayub, who examines Jimmy and confirms that he is severely sight-impaired.

As the week concludes, a reeling Lauren and Peter return to the Square with baby Jimmy and deal with the implications of his new diagnosis.

Lauren has some powerful discussions with both Stacey and Lily before having a touching chat with Peter as she looks to the future with hope.

3. Stacey Slater's mental health spirals as her family struggles

Lily Slater (Lillia Turner, left) soldiers on amid Stacey's struggles. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Next week, a grieving Stacey continues to stay isolated in her room, forcing her daughter Lily and cousin Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) to keep the family afloat in the absence of Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Mo Harris (Laila Morse).

Lily hides the toll it is taking on her from Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace), but as Freddie realises that Lily is missing school for family responsibilities, he reveals the truth to a shocked Kat.

After seeing the state of the Slater house, Kat takes charge and calls in reinforcements in the form of partner Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), Eve, and Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) to help with childcare.

However, their fears for Stacey's mental health mount, especially when she rejects their concerns after emerging from her room, causing Lily to break down.

As the week concludes, Stacey finally leaves the house and is full steam ahead to get the family together with a big dinner, troubling Kat.

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is struggling to cope in the wake of Martin's death. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

However, Stacey's positivity crumbles when she realises her mobile phone, which contains messages and memories of the late Martin, has been taken by Freddie for laundry at the launderette.

Stacey panics and races to rescue her phone just as her son Arthur Fowler (Rocco Brenner) shares a worrying development with a concerned Alfie.

At the launderette, a troubled Stacey is approached by Kat and Lily, who fear that she is suffering from a bipolar episode. When Alfie reveals what Arthur has told him, a confrontation between Lily and Stacey leaves mother and daughter's relationship hanging in the balance.

Will Stacey be able to repair her relationship with Lily and recover from losing Martin?

4. Zack Hudson plots to get Barney Mitchell away from Nicola and Teddy

Is Zack Hudson (James Farrar) making a big mistake?

Amid his fears for their safety, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) is relieved when his ex-partner, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), contacts him to reveal that she and their baby Dolly have moved to a safe space to hide from repercussions from Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington).

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) suggests that Zack goes to stay with Whitney and Dolly to get him away from Nicola and her family, but Zack is adamant that he doesn't want t0 leave his biological son Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) in the hands of the dangerous Nicola and Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian).

As Barney confides in Zack that he's feeling isolated, Zack decides he will flee Walford, but is taking Barney with him.

As the week continues, Zack gathers evidence against Nicola and Teddy to prove that Barney is not safe with them, but Vicki grows concerned about what Zack is planning.

Is Zack playing with fire?

5. Nigel Bates mourns his relationship with stepdaughter Clare Bates

Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley, left) confides in Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter, right). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Amid his continued battle with young-onset dementia, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) is saddened when the 40th birthday of his estranged adopted daughter, Clare Bates (Gemma Bissix), comes around.

Nigel's friend Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) encourages Nigel to reach out to Clare and try to rebuild their relationship.

Despite this, Yolande soon manages to get on the wrong side of Nigel, but is his health situation to blame?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist Admiral Nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

6. Harvey Monroe deals with the consequences of his romance with Kathy Cotton

Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth, left) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman, right) have found love, but at what cost? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following the dramatic exposure of their affair the previous week, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) bask in being in a relationship.

However, the bubble bursts when Kat fires Harvey from her taxi cab company, leaving Harvey searching for a new job.

Will there be trouble in paradise quite quickly?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

