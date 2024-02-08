When Kat pulled Priya up on her moaning about working at the Minute Mart, she was reprimanded by Nish. He then gifted Kat a designer coat which was not to her taste, and she deliberately left it behind after the way he spoke to her.

Nish followed Kat outside and asked her to wear the coat, which she agreed to. But watching nearby were a wary Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton).

No nonsense Jean accosted Kat and told her the new coat was awful, adding that she was making a mistake giving up on her marriage to Phil.

Taking Jean's advice on board, Kat visited Phil and asked for a chat after work. When Nish arrived at the cab office, Kat explained that they had only been a bit of fun, and she was ready to try again with Phil.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) failed to save his marriage to Kat.

Nish was unhappy, with the cogs turning as Priya later reminded him that he had given Kat a rent-free flat. "Not any more," he replied in a cold tone.

Meanwhile, Kat spent time with Phil as he played football with her son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall).

The reconciliation seemed to be going well as Kat conceded that she and Phil made a good team, and Phil vowed never to be unfaithful again.

But Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) issued Kat with repeated warnings about Phil and Sharon, which led Kat to declare she would not be second best.

"It's done. We're over!" Kat told Phil before walking away in tears. Where does this leave her now?

