In Wednesday's gripping instalment (released on iPlayer on Tuesday, with FA Cup football pushing the episode back a day in the schedules), Karen (Lorraine Stanley) was shouting the odds about her boy across Albert Square, particularly in the cafe during one gruesome scene in which she stood on the exact spot her son was buried in.

To be fair to Karen, she just wanted to know where her son is, convinced something bad's happened to him – a mother's instinct is always right.

Stacey Slater and Karen Taylor have a tense discussion. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The Six – sans Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) – all reacted differently to Karen's outburst, with Linda (Kellie Bright) panicking the most.

More like this

Cool and calm Stacey (Lacey Turner) set about taking Karen to one side and spoke on her level as a mother about her anxieties.

She was backed up by Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), who warned her about making an enemy of Phil (Steve McFadden) – who's still looking for his money she stole from him.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kathy wondered if it would be easier if Phil took back the mechanics to consider Keanu and Karen's debt paid, which he got on board with.

Kathy and Stacey caught up with each other at the end of the day and shared how they'd convinced Karen to leave and have removed traces of Keanu from the Square.

Stacey pondered that this whole ordeal could be over soon – and it might have been, if Karen wasn't stood to the side listening...

Will she connect the dots?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.