He also made a cameo as a different character – named Brigadier Pritchard – in the 2016 film adaptation of the series, while he appeared in a number of other well-known TV shows including Yes Minister and Rising Damp.

Aside from Private Pike, his most prominent role was as Derek Harkinson in EastEnders, a part he first played between 2001 and 2005 before returning in 2016 and leaving definitively a year later.

On the big screen, his credits include Confessions of a Pop Performer, Carry On Behind and Adventures of a Taxi Driver, while stage credits include productions of The Merchant of Venice, The Rocky Horror Show and Sister Act: The Musical.

Meanwhile one of his more recent TV appearances came in 2017, when he appeared alongside various other famous faces in the Channel 5 reality series A Celebrity Taste of Italy.

Following the news of his death, tributes came flooding in on social media as fans remembered Lavender and his career.

The X account for the touring Dad's Army Radio Show wrote: "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of the wonderful, Ian Lavender.

"In what truly marks the end of an era, Ian was the last surviving member of the Dad’s Army main cast. His wonderful performance as Private Frank Pike will live on for decades to come.

"He leaves behind a legacy of laughter enjoyed by millions. We will dedicate this year’s tour to his memory."

Others to pay tribute included writer Luke Turner, who said: "The genius of Dad's Army was that all the characters were #relatable in their way, and I definitely felt a kinship with Private Pike. A wonderful actor (and he lived near my uncle and aunty, which for young me was like being vaguely near a superstar)."

Meanwhile, former Chair of Elstree Studios Morris Bright wrote: "Saddened the last star of #DadsArmy, Ian Lavender, has died at 77. Far from being a stupid boy, he was a very talented actor. Reunited with the Walmington-on-Sea Home Guard. And Mrs Fox! - here at a tribute to Arthur Lowe. They all loved each other. We won't see their like again."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the TV channel GOLD posted: "All of us at GOLD are saddened by the news that Ian Lavender has died at the age of 77. Amongst his many roles, Ian was perhaps best-known for playing Private Pike so superbly in Dad's Army. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends."